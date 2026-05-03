Ghana clinches key Pan-African Parliament role as Annoh-Dompreh takes health and labour chair

Ghana has strengthened its voice in continental policymaking after Frank Annoh-Dompreh was elected Chairman of the Committee on Health, Social Work and Labour under the Western Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament.

The Minority Chief Whip’s election marks a significant win for Ghana at the continental legislature and signals growing confidence in the country’s role in shaping policy debates across Africa.

The Western Caucus, comprising West African member states including Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Cape Verde and Togo, played a central role in the selection.

His emergence reflected broad support within the caucus and confidence in his leadership at a time when Africa is facing mounting pressure in healthcare delivery, labour rights, employment conditions and social protection.

As the legislative arm of the African Union, the Pan-African Parliament works through specialised committees that shape debate and policy direction across member states. The Health, Social Work and Labour Committee is one of its most critical platforms.

The committee addresses issues ranging from public health systems and healthcare access to workforce development, labour protections, and social welfare frameworks.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh’s new position places him at the centre of deliberations on some of the continent’s most pressing social and economic challenges.

Before the election, he contributed to discussions on the electoral process, drawing on his previous experience in Parliament. He stressed the importance of transparency, fairness and strict adherence to parliamentary rules in the handling of petitions and nominations.

He also highlighted the need to comply with gender balance requirements, which require each caucus to present both male and female candidates. He argued that such provisions strengthen inclusivity and reinforce institutional credibility.

His election is expected to deepen Ghana’s influence in continental decision-making and create fresh momentum for collaboration among West African states on shared development priorities.

The development also underlines the Pan-African Parliament’s growing role in advancing democratic governance, human rights and economic integration across the continent.

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