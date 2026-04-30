Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings elected 2nd Deputy President of Pan African Parliament in South Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
In a significant boost to Ghana’s continental diplomatic standing, MP for Korle Klottey Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has been elected as the Second Deputy President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).
She secured an emphatic victory during the parliamentary session in Johannesburg, polling 131 votes to defeat her closest contender, who garnered 51 votes.
The election marks a watershed moment for the regional bloc, as Dr Agyeman-Rawlings becomes the first female representative from the West African Caucus to serve in this high-ranking role in the history of Pan-African parliamentary politics.
Her elevation to the Bureau—which functions as the 2nd Deputy Speaker of the PAP sessions—is being hailed as a reflection of Ghana’s robust parliamentary standards and the quality of its representatives on the international stage.
The PAP serves as the legislative organ of the African Union (AU), designed to ensure the full participation of African peoples in the economic development and integration of the continent. Key facts about the institution include:
- Composition: The Parliament consists of up to 275 members, with five representatives drawn from each of the 55 AU Member States that have ratified the Protocol.
- Mandatory Diversity: Members are designated by their national parliaments and must include at least one woman per delegation to ensure gender representation.
- Regional Organisation: Membership is structured around five regional caucuses—North, South, East, West, and Central—which play a pivotal role in nominating officials.
- The Bureau: The leadership comprises a President and four Vice-Presidents, each representing one of the five regions of the continent.
- Operational Scope: The Parliament utilises 10 permanent committees and one ad hoc committee to oversee specific sectors of African governance and social life.
Under the PAP protocol, a parliamentarian’s term in the continental house typically corresponds with their tenure in their respective national parliament. Dr Agyeman-Rawlings' victory ensures that Ghana will have a powerful voice in the leadership of the AU’s legislative body as it navigates the complex challenges of continental integration.
Following the declaration of the results, supporters noted that the landslide victory underscores the high level of confidence her peers across Africa place in her leadership and diplomatic capabilities.
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