New Juaben South MP hails Free Zones Authority’s progress, urges Act review

The Ranking Member of Parliament's Trade, Industry, and Tourism Committee, Michael Okyere Baafi, has praised the Ghana Free Zones Authority for the strides made under the Free Zones Programme, noting its significant role in attracting investment, boosting exports, and creating employment opportunities.

Drawing from his tenure as a former Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Mr. Baafi urged management to initiate a review of the Free Zones Act to ensure it keeps pace with evolving global trade dynamics and continues to meet the needs of investors and exporters.

He further encouraged the authority to sustain strong engagement with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry, and Tourism on policy, legislative, and operational matters affecting the sector.

Mr. Baafi assured the Authority of the Committee's commitment to supporting measures aimed at strengthening the Free Zones Programme and increasing its impact on national development.

The Ranking Member also called for stronger collaboration between the Authority and key international development and financing institutions, particularly Afreximbank, as well as other global partners involved in trade, industrialisation, and economic development.

He noted that enhanced strategic partnerships could unlock opportunities for infrastructure expansion, investment mobilisation, improved access to financing, and the continued growth of Ghana's Free Zones ecosystem.

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both Parliament and the Ghana Free Zones Authority to advancing industrialisation, improving export competitiveness, and promoting sustainable economic growth through a more robust and responsive Free Zones Programme.

It also highlighted the critical role of legislative reforms, stakeholder collaboration, and international partnerships in strengthening Ghana's position as a preferred destination for investment and exports in Africa.

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