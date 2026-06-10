Education Ministry launches programme to professionalise non-trained teachers

The Ministry of Education has taken a major step towards enhancing the quality of teaching in Ghana by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with selected universities to implement the Postgraduate Diploma in Ghana Teacher Professionalisation (PGG) programme.

According to a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 10, the initiative is aimed at upgrading non-professional teachers into fully licensed practitioners, addressing a longstanding challenge in the education sector.

The PGG programme, proposed earlier this year by the Minister for Education, seeks to equip teachers who are already serving in classrooms without formal professional training with the pedagogical knowledge, practical skills and competencies necessary to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

Officials from the Ministry highlighted that the programme represents a strategic intervention to ensure that all practising teachers meet professional standards.

By bridging the gap between academic knowledge and classroom practice, the initiative is expected to strengthen teaching quality across primary and secondary schools in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.