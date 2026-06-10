Governance leaders to converge for Company Secretaries’ Summit and Awards

Ghana’s governance landscape is evolving rapidly, placing increasing demands on company secretaries and governance professionals to provide strategic guidance, strengthen board effectiveness and promote sound corporate governance.

In response to these growing expectations, the Company Secretaries’ Summit and Awards 2026 have been scheduled for 16 July at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Organised by Mindful Governance, the summit is expected to attract about 200 participants, including company secretaries, governance practitioners, corporate leaders and institutional stakeholders.

The one-day event will combine high-level discussions on contemporary governance issues with an awards ceremony designed to recognise excellence in governance practice and celebrate professionals who continue to raise standards in boardroom leadership and effectiveness.

Organisers say the summit comes at a time when governance professionals are under increasing pressure to support sound decision-making, strengthen governance culture and navigate increasingly complex regulatory and institutional environments.

With boards expected to demonstrate greater agility, accountability and ethical leadership, the role of the company secretary has become more critical than ever.

“This gathering is not just another conference,” the organisers noted.

“It is a platform for governance leaders who are already operating at the highest level and intend to stay there. The summit is designed to equip participants with the tools, insights and networks they need to thrive in today’s complex governance environment.”

The programme will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and interactive sessions led by distinguished governance experts and practitioners. Discussions will focus on areas such as boardroom dynamics, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, governance innovation and evolving stakeholder expectations.

The event will culminate in an awards ceremony recognising individuals and organisations that have demonstrated excellence and best practices in governance.

For practising company secretaries, the summit offers a valuable opportunity to engage with peers, benchmark against industry standards and gain fresh perspectives on emerging governance challenges.

Registration for the event is currently open. Interested participants may register through the official summit platform.

Beyond the technical sessions and awards, the summit is also expected to provide significant networking opportunities, enabling participants to build professional relationships that can strengthen governance practice across Ghana’s corporate and institutional sectors.

As governance continues to evolve, the Company Secretaries’ Summit and Awards aims to provide a timely platform for reflection, collaboration and innovation, while helping to shape the future of governance leadership in Ghana.

About the Convener

Catherine Engmann is a Chartered Governance Professional with more than 25 years of experience in corporate governance, including a decade working with FTSE-listed companies in the United Kingdom.

She is the Founder and Managing Director of Mindful Governance, a corporate governance consultancy specialising in governance behaviours, and also serves as a consultant with the International Finance Corporation in Ghana.

She previously served as Board Chair of First Atlantic Asset Management and as a Non-Executive Director of Affinity Ghana Savings and Loans.

According to the organisers, the Company Secretaries’ Summit and Awards reflect her conviction that Ghana’s governance professionals deserve a dedicated annual platform where they can engage meaningfully, exchange ideas and receive recognition for their contributions to effective governance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.