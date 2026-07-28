Traditional medicine set for major boost as Pan-African Parliament pushes new law

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) has resolved to spearhead the development of a continent-wide Model Law on Traditional Medicines and the Protection of Local Knowledge to strengthen the regulation, recognition and integration of traditional medicine into Africa’s health systems.

The resolution was adopted by the Pan-African Parliament’s Committee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs, chaired by Ghanaian lawmaker Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during its sitting in Midrand, South Africa.

The proposed law is intended to harmonise legal and regulatory frameworks across African Union member states. It will guide countries in the development, regulation, protection and evidence-based integration of traditional medicine into national healthcare systems.

The committee said the move recognises Africa’s rich heritage of traditional medicine and indigenous health knowledge, which remains a trusted source of healthcare for millions of people across the continent.

However, it stressed the need for evidence-based integration, appropriate regulation, quality assurance and stronger collaboration between traditional and conventional health systems to improve health outcomes, particularly for mothers and newborns.

The resolution also acknowledged the role of traditional health practitioners, community health workers, midwives and local leaders in promoting maternal health, encouraging early care-seeking, supporting referrals and strengthening community participation in healthcare delivery.

Pan-African Parliament’s Committee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs, chaired by Ghanaian lawmaker Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The PAP said the proposed Model Law would harmonise traditional medicine governance across Africa while providing stronger legal protection for indigenous knowledge and improving access to quality maternal and neonatal healthcare services.

Member states have been urged to strengthen legal and policy frameworks that support the safe development, regulation and integration of traditional medicine into national health systems.

The committee said this should include the accreditation of traditional health practitioners, quality assurance for traditional medicines, protection of indigenous knowledge systems and closer collaboration between conventional and traditional healthcare providers.

The resolution also called on African Union member states to increase domestic investment in primary healthcare, expand access to quality antenatal, delivery, emergency obstetric, and newborn services, strengthen the health workforce, and ensure the continuous availability of essential medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and medical commodities, especially in underserved and rural communities.

It further encouraged member states, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), research institutions and development partners to promote scientific research, innovation and local production of validated traditional medicines.

The committee also backed stronger community-based health systems that integrate the work of community health workers, skilled birth attendants and appropriately trained traditional practitioners to improve maternal and newborn care.

The Permanent Committee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs has been mandated to continue engaging member states, Regional Economic Communities, Africa CDC and other stakeholders to advance policies aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality across Africa.

It has also been tasked to work with relevant African Union institutions and partners to develop the Pan-African Model Law on Traditional Medicines and the Protection of Local Knowledge.

The Pan-African Parliament welcomed the support of Africa CDC and other stakeholders to help the committee develop the proposed legislation, which is expected to provide a common legal framework for traditional medicine while advancing Africa’s health sovereignty and improving healthcare across the continent.

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