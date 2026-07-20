Traditional Medicine Practice Council cracks down on unqualified massage therapists

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has announced renewed efforts to sanitise Ghana's rapidly expanding massage therapy sector, warning that the increasing number of unqualified practitioners poses a serious risk to public health.

The Council said it is strengthening regulation of the industry through continuous professional training, stricter enforcement and the introduction of a national register of certified massage therapists to help the public identify qualified practitioners.

The move comes amid the growing popularity of massage therapy services across the country, with many providers operating from spas, homes and through social media platforms.

Speaking at a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training programme held at the Ministry of Health Auditorium in Accra, Acting Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Dr Yakubu Tobor Yusuf, said massage therapy requires extensive knowledge of human anatomy and should not be treated as a simple physical activity.

He cautioned that the misconception that massage is merely about "pulling and pushing" has resulted in some clients sustaining injuries after receiving treatment from untrained practitioners.

According to Dr Yusuf, practitioners must understand how muscles function and how body systems, including the lymphatic system, operate to ensure safe and effective treatment.

He also expressed concern about the growing number of individuals advertising massage services online without the required certification and licences.

Dr Yusuf noted that while many therapists invest in professional training and establish standard facilities, others continue to operate informally without the necessary qualifications.

To improve transparency and public confidence, he disclosed that the Council is working towards publishing an official national register of certified massage therapists, similar to the recognised register of licensed medical doctors.

The training programme also focused on the legal and ethical responsibilities of massage therapists, with experts cautioning practitioners against negligence and malpractice.

Legal Representative of the Ghana Health Service in Tema, Dr Kofi Blankson, reminded participants that massage therapy is recognised as a form of medical treatment and is therefore subject to legal and professional standards.

He stressed that practitioners have a duty to explain treatment procedures, potential risks and available alternatives to clients before providing care.

According to Dr Blankson, failure to obtain informed consent or adhere to professional standards could expose practitioners to legal action.

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council, with support from the Ministry of Health, says it will continue to license practitioners, monitor compliance and shut down facilities that fail to meet regulatory requirements.

The Council believes sustained professional education, stronger enforcement and greater collaboration within the industry will help improve standards and strengthen public confidence in massage therapy as a credible component of Ghana's healthcare and wellness system.

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