Pan-African Parliament turns to traditional medicine to cut maternal and infant deaths

African countries are set to accelerate the integration of traditional medicine into their national health systems as part of a continental push to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

The move follows a resolution adopted by the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), which is seeking a continent-wide legal framework to regulate traditional medicine, protect indigenous knowledge and strengthen maternal and neonatal healthcare.

The resolution, spearheaded by the Parliament’s Committee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs chaired by Ghanaian MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh, mandates the development of a Pan-African Model Law on Traditional Medicines and the Protection of Local Knowledge.

The Parliament said Africa continues to bear a disproportionate burden of preventable maternal and neonatal deaths despite improvements in healthcare.

It warned that access to quality antenatal care, skilled delivery services, emergency obstetric care and newborn healthcare remains uneven, especially in rural, remote and underserved communities.

PAP said resilient maternal and neonatal health systems are central to Africa’s broader health security agenda. It stressed that greater investment in primary healthcare, reproductive health and newborn services would improve preparedness, strengthen disease resilience and support sustainable development.

The resolution recognises African Traditional Medicine as a trusted source of healthcare for millions across the continent.

However, it insists that its integration into national health systems must be evidence-based and backed by strong regulation, quality assurance and closer collaboration with conventional healthcare providers.

It also acknowledges the contribution of traditional health practitioners, community health workers, midwives and community leaders in promoting maternal health, encouraging early care-seeking, supporting referrals and improving continuity of care.

Drawing on findings from a joint parliamentary oversight mission to Zambia conducted with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the Parliament said integrated, community-centred and culturally responsive approaches offer important opportunities to strengthen maternal and neonatal healthcare.

The resolution urges African Union member states to increase domestic investment in primary healthcare and expand access to quality antenatal, delivery, emergency obstetric and newborn services.

It also calls for stronger health workforces and the uninterrupted supply of essential medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical commodities, particularly in underserved communities.

PAP further wants governments to strengthen legal and policy frameworks that support the safe development, regulation and integration of traditional medicine.

These include accrediting traditional health practitioners, ensuring quality standards for traditional medicines, protecting indigenous knowledge and strengthening cooperation between traditional and conventional healthcare providers.

The resolution also encourages member states, Africa CDC, research institutions, and development partners to invest in scientific research, innovation, and the local production of validated traditional medicines while strengthening community-based health systems.

To drive the initiative, the Permanent Committee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs has been tasked to work with African Union institutions and other partners to develop the Pan-African Model Law.

The proposed legislation is expected to guide member states in establishing harmonised legal and regulatory frameworks for the protection, regulation and evidence-based integration of traditional medicine into national health systems.

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