Africa | Politics

Zanetor Rawlings elected 2nd Vice President of Pan-African Parliament

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  30 April 2026 9:31pm
MP for Korle Klottey Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has been elected Second Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament.

She secured the position with a decisive vote of 131 against 51, underscoring broad support from lawmakers across the continent.

Her election marks a significant moment for Ghana’s representation within the continental legislative body.

The Pan-African Parliament, an organ of the African Union, plays a key role in promoting integration, cooperation and democratic governance among member states.

Zanetor Rawlings’ elevation to the leadership of the Parliament is expected to strengthen Ghana’s voice in shaping policy discussions at the continental level.

As Second Vice President, she will be part of the bureau responsible for guiding the Parliament's affairs and supporting its legislative and advisory functions.

Her victory adds to Ghana’s growing presence in regional and international governance institutions, while reinforcing her profile as a key figure in African parliamentary diplomacy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group