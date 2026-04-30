Zanetor Rawlings elected 2nd Vice President of Pan-African Parliament

MP for Korle Klottey Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has been elected Second Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament.

She secured the position with a decisive vote of 131 against 51, underscoring broad support from lawmakers across the continent.

Her election marks a significant moment for Ghana’s representation within the continental legislative body.

The Pan-African Parliament, an organ of the African Union, plays a key role in promoting integration, cooperation and democratic governance among member states.

Zanetor Rawlings’ elevation to the leadership of the Parliament is expected to strengthen Ghana’s voice in shaping policy discussions at the continental level.

As Second Vice President, she will be part of the bureau responsible for guiding the Parliament's affairs and supporting its legislative and advisory functions.

Her victory adds to Ghana’s growing presence in regional and international governance institutions, while reinforcing her profile as a key figure in African parliamentary diplomacy.

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