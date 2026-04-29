The world is watching – Annoh-Dompreh warns Pan-African Parliament against ego-driven power struggles

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has issued a strong call for unity and compromise at the ongoing extraordinary session of the Pan-African Parliament.

He cautioned members against allowing personal ambition to undermine the credibility of the continental body.

Addressing delegates in Johannesburg, South Africa, he urged lawmakers to draw on institutional memory and avoid repeating past mistakes.

“We have… our outgoing Pan-African Parliament president, Fortune Charumbira, is here, and predecessor Roger Nkodo Dang… they bring to bear institutional memory, and it’s important we don’t wish away these institutional memories,” he said.

He reminded the assembly of the difficult journey the Parliament has endured.

“We all know how torturous the path of travel has been, and at a point in time, this body was not respected,” he stated, noting that such transitional moments often come with tension.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said while legal interpretations have clarified many issues, members must not ignore key details.

“I think there is clarity on most of the issues… but… it’s important we don’t gloss over it,” he said, referencing debates around procedural language.

He made a direct appeal to the Parliament’s caucuses to prioritise consensus over contest.

“There is clarity on the presentation of a common candidate for various caucuses, and, therefore, democracy is not always about election… compromises and getting a common candidate is also a form of democracy,” he stressed.

“Let’s, as a matter of principle… try and present a common candidate… who could reduce… the tension amongst us and help us to prosecute our agenda,” he added.

He also raised concerns about transparency in eligibility requirements, particularly around financial obligations.

“Who gets to know who owes and who has arrears to be paid… we would not want a surprise… when you are about to file,” he cautioned, calling for clarity so all delegations “know that we are all starting from a clean sheet.”

Drawing from past experience, he highlighted successful negotiations that led to the election of the current leadership.

“Three years ago… we were able to navigate properly through a lot of negotiation, and we got our outgoing president… elected,” he recalled.

But his strongest warning was directed at what he described as ego-driven politics within the chamber. “The world is watching us. The entire world is watching us,” he said.

He urged members to rise above personal ambition.

“Let us make the necessary compromises that will restore and sustain the good name of this body and the African Union, and not to allow emotions and the fact that I have to be president at all costs… No, all of us are capable,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh concluded with a call for unity and collective purpose.

“We must reach out to each other, make the necessary compromises and present the common candidate… at the end of the day, it is PAP and African Union that wins.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.