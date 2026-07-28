Zidane confirmed as France head coach

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been confirmed as the head coach of the France national team.

Didier Deschamps, France's longest-serving manager, ended his 14-year stint in charge after the nation's semi-final exit to Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Zidane, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid for a second time as head coach in 2021.

The 54-year-old, widely considered to be France's greatest player, will sign a contract that will see him lead the nation through the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

On being appointed, he said it was "a great source of pride" to lead the French national side following their fourth-place finish at the World Cup.

"I've often said it: there's nothing greater than the French national team. So it's a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team," he added.

"It's also a responsibility. I want to thank [French Football Federation] president Philippe Diallo, the executive committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and acknowledge the 14 years of service from Didier and his staff.

"I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French national team."

Diallo described the new head coach as a "legend" of French football.

"The appointment of Zinedine Zidane as head coach of the French national team is a source of immense pride for the French Football Federation," he said.

"It marks the meeting of a legend in the history of Les Bleus, who has become one of the most decorated and respected coaches of his generation, and a team with rare potential, driven by the highest ambitions."

Zidane's predecessor Deschamps guided France to three major finals over his 14-year reign, helping the country to their second World Cup success with victory in 2018.

Zidane's first competitive fixture in charge will be a Nations League trip to Turkey on 25 September.

Zidane's trophy-laden managerial career

After retiring as a player following the 2006 World Cup, Zidane did not enter management until 2014, when he became coach of Real Madrid Castilla - the club's B team.

He stepped up to become the first team manager in January 2016, and by the end of that season had led them to Champions League success with a victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid in the final on penalties.

That was the first of three successive Champions League titles for Madrid, making them the first club to win back-to-back European crowns in the Champions League era, and the first to win three titles in a row since Bayern Munich in 1976.

He also won La Liga in 2016-17, but departed after the following season, saying change was needed at the Bernabeu.

However, Zidane returned to Madrid in March 2019 with the club in poor form, and won another Spanish league title in 2019-20.

He also oversaw a period of extensive spending at Madrid, including the signings of Eden Hazard and Rodrygo.

But Zidane left at the end of a trophyless 2020-21 campaign, and has not managed since.

Zidane has long been courted to become France manager and was first linked with the job after the team was knocked out of the 2010 World Cup in the group stage.

Some 16 years later, he has finally taken on the role and will lead the French into qualifying for Euro 2028.

Zidane's legendary playing career

Zidane started his playing career at Cannes in 1989, then played for Bordeaux until joining Juventus in 1996.

An attacking midfielder, he helped the Italian side win back-to-back Serie A titles and reach successive Champions League finals, before joining Real Madrid in 2001.

Zidane moved for £66 million, then the world record transfer fee, as part of Real Madrid's Galacticos era alongside other global stars including Ronaldo, Luis Figo and David Beckham.

He began delivering on that fee in the 2002 Champions League final, scoring a stunning volleyed winner as Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 at Hampden Park.

For the France national team, Zidane made his greatest contribution as a player with two headed goals in the 1998 World Cup final in Paris.

France beat Brazil 3-0 to win the World Cup for the first time, and Zidane won the Ballon d'Or later that year.

Zidane was also part of the France team that won Euro 2000, but endured disappointing campaigns in the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2004.

He retired from international football in 2004, but was persuaded to return during qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.

Zidane was a key player in France advancing through the knock-out stages to the final against Italy - his final match as a professional footballer - and scored the opener with a Panenka penalty off the crossbar after seven minutes.

But Italy equalised and the game went to extra time, during which Zidane headbutted Marco Materazzi and was dismissed. Italy went on to win the final on penalties.

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