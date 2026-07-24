Ashanti NPP mobilises supporters for solidarity visit to Wontumi at Nsawam Prison

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has announced plans to mobilise hundreds of its members and supporters for a solidarity visit to the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison following his conviction and 20-year prison sentence.

The move, according to the party, is intended to reassure the embattled regional chairman that he continues to enjoy the full backing of the party as his legal team prepares to challenge the High Court's decision at the Court of Appeal.

The announcement comes amid growing protests by sections of the NPP over the conviction, which the party has described as a miscarriage of justice. Since the judgement was delivered, party executives and supporters have maintained that the verdict will be overturned through the appellate process.

Speaking on the planned visit on Friday, July 24, the Ashanti Regional Acting Chairman of the NPP, Patrick Acheampong, told JoyNews Correspondent Nana Yaw Gyimah the exercise was aimed at boosting the morale of Chairman Wontumi while demonstrating the party's unity during what he described as a difficult period.

He said the regional leadership had begun coordinating with constituency executives across the Ashanti Region to ensure a strong turnout for the visit to the Nsawam Prison.

According to him, the party remains resolute in its support for its regional chairman and is confident that the appeal process will vindicate him.

Mr Acheampong stressed that the conviction had not weakened the party's confidence in its regional chairman, adding that members would continue to stand firmly behind him throughout the legal process.

The planned solidarity visit adds to a series of actions undertaken by the NPP following the conviction.

Earlier this week, Minority Members of Parliament appeared in black attire in Parliament to protest the sentence, while the party's national leadership addressed a press conference, insisting that the judgment was unsupported by the evidence presented during the trial.

The NPP has since confirmed that its legal team is preparing to file an appeal against both the conviction and the 20-year custodial sentence, arguing that the High Court erred in law and that the verdict should be set aside.

Chairman Wontumi was convicted by the High Court over illegal mining-related offences and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, a decision that has generated intense political debate and divided public opinion over the government's fight against illegal mining.

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