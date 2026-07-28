Travel and Tourism

Ghana Tourism Authority Board member Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah dies

Source: Kwame Dadzie  
  28 July 2026 1:18pm
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Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah, a key figure in Ghana’s tourism industry, has died.

Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah died in the early hours of Sunday, 26 July 2026, at his private residence in Spintex, Accra.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) announced his passing in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Prince Anthony served as a member of the GTA Governing Board from 2025 until his death. He was a former British Army officer and a royal of the Akwamu clan.

Widely known as Prince Anthony, he played an instrumental role in developing and promoting the flagship tourism campaign, Year of Return, which sought to attract the African diaspora and boost Ghana’s tourism sector.

He was also the Chief Executive Officer of Bridgezone, an agency dedicated to showcasing Africa to Western audiences and fostering cultural connections.

The Year of Return campaign, launched in 2019, marked 400 years since the first recorded arrival of enslaved Africans in English North America. It significantly raised Ghana’s profile as a heritage and tourism destination for the African diaspora.

Prince Anthony was also the father of two teenagers.

The Ghana Tourism Authority expressed its condolences to his family and all those mourning his passing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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