Nkwanta South MCE calls for fast-track trials after eight arrested over renewed violence

Audio By Carbonatix
Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the recent outbreak of violence in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, which claimed three lives and left several others with injuries.
The disturbances, which heightened security concerns in the municipality, resulted in some gunshot-related casualties and prompted the Ghana Police Service to deploy a special operations team to restore order.
Authorities have since intensified security measures as investigations continue into the attacks.
Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, Joseph Awal Antwi, says the security intervention has helped restore normalcy in the area.
According to him, residents have resumed their daily activities and commercial operations are continuing without disruption.
“Now calm has been restored in Nkwanta and the security is doing their work diligently. Some arrests have been made and it’s all under process. As we are speaking now, Nkwanta is calm, businesses are going on,” he said in an interview with Citi FM.
Despite the return of calm, the MCE appealed to the Judicial Service to accelerate the prosecution of those arrested in connection with the violence.
He expressed concern that suspects apprehended during previous incidents are often granted bail shortly after their arrest, a situation he believes weakens efforts to curb recurring unrest in the municipality.
Mr Antwi said a more decisive judicial response could help deter future acts of violence and strengthen public confidence in the justice system.
“We plead with the Judicial Service to fast-track these cases for us because sometimes the same people we arrest are sent to court, and within a week or two, they are granted bail and come back jubilating,” he added.
He expressed hope that the swift handling of the current cases would contribute to lasting peace and stability in Nkwanta South.
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