Six dead, 34 rescued in multiple road crashes across Volta Region on Sunday

Six people have lost their lives while 34 others have been rescued following a series of road traffic crashes across the Volta Region on Sunday, June 21, 2026, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The incidents occurred at separate locations in the region, prompting swift emergency responses from fire officers who worked to rescue victims and provide assistance at the scenes.

The first series of accidents occurred along the Todome stretch near Kpeve on the Peki–Kpeve Road, a section of the Eastern Corridor Road in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region. Personnel from the Peki Fire Station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at approximately 12:53 p.m.

Led by Station Officer II Richard Amenyogbeli, the rescue team arrived within 10 minutes and immediately deployed resources to two simultaneous crash scenes, the GNFS noted.

One of the crashes involved a MAN Diesel TGS truck travelling from Tema to Tamale and a Toyota Camry travelling from Nkwanta to Accra. All five occupants of the two vehicles, comprising four men and one woman, had been rescued before the arrival of the fire crew. Both vehicles sustained partial damage.

The third accident involved a Metro Mass Transit bus travelling from Accra to Dambai with 28 passengers on board. Fire officers successfully extricated and rescued 24 victims, made up of seven men and 17 women, who were subsequently transported to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment.

However, four people, including one man and three women, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were handed over to the Police for preservation and further investigations.

In a separate incident in the regional capital, Ho, at the Civic Centre, personnel from the GNFS Regional Headquarters responded to another road traffic crash after receiving a distress call at 1:04 p.m.

The crash involved a Hyundai Mighty truck, a Pragya tricycle and an unregistered motorbike. Ten victims were rescued and transported to the Ho Municipal Hospital and the Ho Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Subsequent checks at the hospitals confirmed that two male victims had succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities from the day's accidents to six.

The vehicles involved sustained varying degrees of damage, while investigations are ongoing to determine the causes of the crashes.

Myjoyonline understands that a similar fatal accident occurred at the same location in the regional capital on Saturday, June 13, when a Hyundai Mighty truck descending the Ola SHS hill crashed into roadside shops and tricycles, killing two people.

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