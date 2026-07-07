IJM cites 50–85% drop in trafficking, violence in countries with sustained justice investment

International Justice Mission (IJM) says it has recorded reductions of between 50 and 85 per cent in trafficking and violence across nine countries where governments led sustained investment in strengthening justice systems.

The organisation’s President for the Africa and Europe Region, Andy Griffiths, disclosed this on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, while addressing participants at Ghana’s National Justice Conference in Accra.

The conference, held under the theme “Sustainable Funding for Child Protection Against Labour Exploitation,” brought together government officials, civil society groups, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving child protection systems.

Mr Griffiths said the improvements were achieved because national governments took ownership of reforms and committed resources to strengthening justice institutions.

“The change happened because governments led the way,” he said, explaining that IJM’s role was to support national efforts rather than replace government leadership.

According to him, IJM’s experience across several countries shows that when governments prioritise enforcement, invest in justice systems and protect vulnerable populations, measurable reductions in violence and trafficking can be achieved.

He identified three key factors that contribute to sustainable progress: consistent public investment to keep justice systems operational, collaboration between government, civil society and survivor leaders, and the use of data to guide decisions and allocate resources effectively.

Mr Griffiths encouraged Ghanaian stakeholders to adopt a similar approach, noting that the country’s existing legal framework and Human Trafficking Fund provide an important foundation for strengthening its response to trafficking.

He said sustained financing remains critical to ensuring that survivors receive support, investigations are properly conducted, and perpetrators are held accountable.

However, Mr Griffiths did not identify the nine countries referenced in the figures, and IJM has not yet released the underlying study supporting the data presented at the conference.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions among Ghana’s child protection stakeholders on improving funding, coordination and institutional capacity to combat child trafficking and labour exploitation.

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