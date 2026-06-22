Man in critical condition after suspected hit-and-run on Nkwanta–Kpassa road

Audio By Carbonatix
A man believed to be in his late 30s is in critical condition following a suspected hit-and-run incident along the Nkwanta–Kpassa stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road in the Oti Region.
When Adom News correspondent Obrempongba K. Owusu arrived at the scene, the victim was reportedly still alive but severely injured, with a badly broken left leg and profuse bleeding.
According to eyewitnesses and road users, the man was first discovered lying in a pool of blood at about 5:30 a.m., with no immediate assistance rendered at the time of discovery.
Witnesses said it remains unclear whether the victim was struck by a vehicle or a motorbike, although the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run case.
The matter has since been reported to the Nkwanta South Police Command, which is expected to begin investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the person responsible.
As of the time of filing this report, the identity of the victim had not yet been confirmed. He was also unable to communicate to assist in tracing his family.
Residents and road users along the stretch are calling for increased caution among motorists, as well as improved emergency response mechanisms to ensure quicker assistance to accident victims.
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