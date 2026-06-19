National | Regional

Government imposes curfew on communities in Nkwanta South Municipality

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  19 June 2026 12:33pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has imposed a curfew on several communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region following advice from the National Security Council.

The curfew, imposed by Executive Instrument, took effect on Friday, June 19, 2026, and runs daily from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The affected communities are Keri, Abrewanko, Abrewanko Junction, Nyambo, Nyambo Junction, Shari, Kromase, Power, Nyakoma, Odomi, Bonakye and Nkwanta.

According to the Minister, this measure forms part of efforts by the government to maintain law and order and address security concerns in the area.

In a statement announcing the directive, the government appealed to chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and residents of the affected communities to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.

It further urged them to use peaceful and non-violent means to address grievances and contribute to efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace.

The government also announced a total ban on the possession and carrying of arms, ammunition and other offensive weapons within the affected communities.

It warned that any person found in possession of such items would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group