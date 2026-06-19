Government imposes curfew on communities in Nkwanta South Municipality

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has imposed a curfew on several communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region following advice from the National Security Council.
The curfew, imposed by Executive Instrument, took effect on Friday, June 19, 2026, and runs daily from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
The affected communities are Keri, Abrewanko, Abrewanko Junction, Nyambo, Nyambo Junction, Shari, Kromase, Power, Nyakoma, Odomi, Bonakye and Nkwanta.
According to the Minister, this measure forms part of efforts by the government to maintain law and order and address security concerns in the area.
In a statement announcing the directive, the government appealed to chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and residents of the affected communities to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.
It further urged them to use peaceful and non-violent means to address grievances and contribute to efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace.
The government also announced a total ban on the possession and carrying of arms, ammunition and other offensive weapons within the affected communities.
It warned that any person found in possession of such items would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.
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