Church of Pentecost Chairman calls on Nkwanta residents to embrace peace

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has appealed to the people of Nkwanta South especially the feuding factions involved in the tribal conflict to lay down their arms and embrace peace to enable development in the area.

He noted that the continued tensions are negatively affecting community development and undermining efforts aimed at improving livelihoods.

According to him, the conflict has disrupted business activities and church operations, worsening poverty and placing further strain on already difficult living conditions.

The man of God also stressed that peace is essential for stability, economic growth, and social cohesion, urging all factions to consider the broader consequences of the conflict on families and the wider community.

He therefore appealed to chiefs and youth groups to choose reconciliation over hostility, encouraging them to forgive one another and work together in unity.

He also called on young people to seek divine intervention and commit to consistent prayer for peace, emphasizing the role of faith in healing divisions and restoring calm.

The Apostle reminded the youth that they have the greatest stake in the future of the municipality, noting that lasting peace is key to creating opportunities for education, employment, and sustainable development.

He finally urged them to demonstrate leadership by rejecting any form of violence and becoming ambassadors of peace in their communities.

Apostle made the appeal during a visit to the Nkwanta area as part of his visit to the Oti Region, where he expressed a deep concern over the recurring unrest and disturbances in the municipality.

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