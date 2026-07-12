NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that it will not shield members implicated in acts of violence or other criminal offences during its ongoing constituency executive elections, stressing that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken after investigations and any related court proceedings are concluded.

The party said it would allow the Ghana Police Service and other relevant state institutions to complete their investigations before activating its internal disciplinary mechanisms against any member found to have violated the law or the party’s constitution.

According to the NPP, any sanctions imposed will depend on the nature of the offence established through the investigative process, with due process guiding every disciplinary decision.

The party maintained that it remains committed to ensuring its internal elections are conducted peacefully and in accordance with democratic principles.

It further noted that criminal conduct could have serious implications for members seeking or holding party office, explaining that a person's criminal record is an important consideration under the party's internal rules. Where necessary, the party said it would invoke the appropriate constitutional provisions to deal with offending members, including those serving in executive positions.

The assurance comes against the backdrop of violence, disturbances and legal disputes that have marred constituency executive elections in some parts of the country, leading to police investigations and court actions.

The party said it would continue to cooperate with security agencies while safeguarding the credibility of its internal electoral processes.

Speaking on Citi FM on Saturday, July 11, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, said the party's response would be determined by the outcome of investigations and the gravity of the offences committed.

“It depends on the weight of the investigations or the crime that has been committed,” he said. He added that where circumstances warrant disciplinary action under the party’s constitution, “the party will not hesitate” to trigger the necessary processes.

Mr. Mohammed reaffirmed the NPP’s commitment to the rule of law, insisting that while the party would respect the work of law enforcement agencies, it would also ensure that members found culpable are subjected to its internal disciplinary procedures in line with due process.

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