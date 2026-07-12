NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that it will not shield members implicated in acts of violence or other criminal offences during its ongoing constituency executive elections, stressing that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken after investigations and any related court proceedings are concluded.
The party said it would allow the Ghana Police Service and other relevant state institutions to complete their investigations before activating its internal disciplinary mechanisms against any member found to have violated the law or the party’s constitution.
According to the NPP, any sanctions imposed will depend on the nature of the offence established through the investigative process, with due process guiding every disciplinary decision.
The party maintained that it remains committed to ensuring its internal elections are conducted peacefully and in accordance with democratic principles.
It further noted that criminal conduct could have serious implications for members seeking or holding party office, explaining that a person's criminal record is an important consideration under the party's internal rules. Where necessary, the party said it would invoke the appropriate constitutional provisions to deal with offending members, including those serving in executive positions.
The assurance comes against the backdrop of violence, disturbances and legal disputes that have marred constituency executive elections in some parts of the country, leading to police investigations and court actions.
The party said it would continue to cooperate with security agencies while safeguarding the credibility of its internal electoral processes.
Speaking on Citi FM on Saturday, July 11, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, said the party's response would be determined by the outcome of investigations and the gravity of the offences committed.
“It depends on the weight of the investigations or the crime that has been committed,” he said. He added that where circumstances warrant disciplinary action under the party’s constitution, “the party will not hesitate” to trigger the necessary processes.
Mr. Mohammed reaffirmed the NPP’s commitment to the rule of law, insisting that while the party would respect the work of law enforcement agencies, it would also ensure that members found culpable are subjected to its internal disciplinary procedures in line with due process.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
1 minute
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
4 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
10 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
11 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
15 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
28 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
33 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
1 hour
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
3 hours