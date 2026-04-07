What is wrong with us?: When sirens become symbols of power rather than protection and emergencies

Ing. Prof. Douglas Boateng

VIP Culture, Road Indiscipline, and the Dangerous Illusion That Importance Overrides Responsibility

It was an ordinary day on the Kanda Highway in Accra. Traffic had built up, as it often does. Commuters waited patiently. Drivers adjusted their schedules. School children stood at the roadside, preparing to cross. Then came the sound. A siren. Sharp. Urgent. Commanding.

Heads turned. Vehicles began to shift awkwardly. Some drivers attempted to make space. Others hesitated. Through the congestion, a black Land Cruiser emerged, weaving aggressively between lanes.

Flashing lights.

Blazing authority.

But not discipline.

The vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic. It cut across lanes. It forced its way through gaps that did not exist. And then, in a moment that should disturb any conscience, it nearly crashed into four school children attempting to cross the road.

For a split second, time paused. Shock replaced routine.

And then, just as quickly, the vehicle sped away; untouched, unquestioned, unchallenged. Leaving behind confusion. And a haunting question:

What is wrong with us?

WHEN POWER BECOMES PERFORMANCE

Sirens were not designed for prestige. They were designed for urgency. Ambulances use them to save lives. Fire services use them to respond to emergencies.

Police use them in critical situations requiring immediate intervention.

Sirens signal necessity, not status. Yet increasingly across parts of Africa, sirens and flashing lights have become symbols of power. A declaration.

A message. “I am important.”

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Authority without discipline becomes danger.”

Interpretation:

Power must be exercised responsibly, especially in public spaces.

THE RISE OF VIP ROAD CULTURE

In many African cities, certain vehicles carry an assumed hierarchy. Large SUVs.

Black Land Cruisers. Patrol vehicles. These vehicles often command deference on the road. Drivers move aside. Pedestrians hesitate. Traffic flow adjusts. But what begins as respect for official duty can easily become abuse of privilege. The road becomes a stage where importance is performed, not earned.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Respect that is demanded is often misplaced.”

Interpretation:

True leadership earns respect through conduct, not intimidation.

THE DANGEROUS NORMALISATION

The most troubling aspect of this behaviour is not its occurrence. It is its normalisation. People see it. They shake their heads. They complain briefly. Then they move on.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“When danger becomes familiar, caution disappears.”

Interpretation:

Repeated exposure to risky behaviour reduces public sensitivity.

THE HUMAN COST

The near accident on the Kanda Highway is not an isolated incident. Across African cities, similar scenes unfold daily. Vehicles with sirens force their way through traffic. Drivers ignore traffic lights. They drive against oncoming lanes. They create confusion and panic.

Pedestrians are placed at risk. School children. Market traders. Commuters.

All become vulnerable in the presence of unchecked authority.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Speed without responsibility turns movement into menace.”

Interpretation:

Reckless driving endangers lives regardless of status.

THIS IS NOT JUST GHANA

This behaviour is not unique to Ghana. It is visible in several African countries. A culture where certain vehicles automatically command superiority. Where flashing lights elevate status. Where road rules appear flexible for some and rigid for others.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“A continent cannot progress on unequal rules.”

Interpretation:

Consistency in law enforcement is essential for societal order.

THE GLOBAL CONTRAST

Across Europe, sirens are strictly regulated. Only emergency vehicles and authorised personnel use them. Misuse carries penalties. In the United Kingdom, unauthorised use of emergency signals is a punishable offence. In Germany, strict road discipline ensures that sirens are respected but also strictly controlled. In Japan, road culture emphasises discipline, predictability, and respect for rules. In the United States, while emergency vehicles are prioritised, misuse of sirens is subject to enforcement.

In these systems, sirens signal urgency, not ego.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Systems work when rules apply equally to all.”

Interpretation:

Fair enforcement builds trust in institutions.

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF PERCEIVED IMPORTANCE

Why do some individuals feel entitled to bypass traffic rules? Part of the answer lies in perception. Status can create a sense of exception. Position can create a sense of entitlement. Power can distort judgment.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Position should elevate responsibility, not reduce it.”

Interpretation:

Leadership demands higher standards, not special exemptions.

THE SILENT ENABLERS

This behaviour persists not only because of those who misuse sirens. It persists because others allow it. Drivers move aside without question. Law enforcement hesitates. Institutions remain silent.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Silence can become permission.”

Interpretation:

Failure to challenge misconduct allows it to continue.

THE MORAL QUESTION

What example are we setting for the next generation? Children observe behaviour.

They learn from what they see, not just what they are told. If they see authority associated with recklessness, what lessons do they internalise?

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Children inherit behaviour more easily than instructions.”

Interpretation:

Societal conduct shapes future values.

THE COST OF INDISCIPLINE

Road indiscipline has broader implications.

Accidents increase.

Healthcare systems are strained.

Economic productivity declines.

Traffic chaos affects business operations.

Time is lost.

Fuel is wasted.

Stress increases.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Disorder on the road reflects disorder in governance.”

Interpretation:

Public behaviour mirrors institutional discipline.

WHAT MUST CHANGE

The solution begins with enforcement. Sirens and flashing lights must be restricted strictly to authorised emergency use. Law enforcement agencies must act consistently. No exemptions. No selective enforcement. Public education must reinforce the purpose of sirens. Leadership must model discipline. Those in positions of authority must demonstrate respect for the same rules that govern citizens.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Leadership is not about arriving first, but arriving responsibly.”

Interpretation:

True leadership prioritises safety over status.

THE CULTURE SHIFT

Ultimately, this is a cultural issue. Society must redefine what it means to be important. Importance should be measured by contribution. Not by the ability to bypass rules.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“True power is quiet, disciplined, and accountable.”

Interpretation:

Genuine leadership does not require display.

CONCLUSION: A MOMENT FOR REFLECTION

The image of a black SUV weaving through traffic, sirens blaring, nearly colliding with school children, should disturb us deeply.

It is more than reckless driving. It is a reflection of a deeper societal issue. A misunderstanding of power. A misuse of privilege. A tolerance of indiscipline. So the question must be asked again, clearly and without comfort:

What is wrong with us?

Why do we allow symbols of emergency to become tools of intimidation? Why do we accept behaviour that endangers lives in the name of perceived importance? Why do we remain silent when discipline is abandoned?

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“A society that excuses small indiscipline invites larger chaos.”

Interpretation:

Unchecked behaviour grows into systemic problems.

Africa’s future depends not only on policies and infrastructure.

It depends on discipline.

On accountability.

On respect for shared rules.

Because the road belongs to everyone.

Not just those with sirens.

And until we recognise that, the flashing lights will continue to blind us to a simple truth:

No one is more important than human life.

By Ing. Prof. Douglas Boateng

Chartered Director IoD UK | Chartered Engineer UK

Fellow Institute of Directors UK | Fellow Ghana Institution of Engineering

Governance, industrialisation, and supply chain strategist

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.