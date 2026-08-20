Ghana’s NGOs should strengthen local government, not replace it

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In a matter of months, an NGO can drill a borehole, build a clinic, or train community health volunteers. But when the funding ends, who pays the mechanic, replaces the supplies, updates the records, or answers residents when the service fails? Too many development projects in Ghana are judged successful by what is delivered at launch rather than by what local institutions can sustain five years later.

That must change. In Ghana, the role of NGOs is not to replace that of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs). Their greater contribution is to strengthen the public institutions that will remain after donor funding and project staff have departed. Any major NGO project should therefore be designed as an investment in service delivery and local administrative capacity, not just visible outputs. This also protects democratic accountability, ensuring that citizens are not forced to depend on a permanent, unelected organisation for public services that elected local government is responsible for providing.

This institutional-strengthening approach is especially important as Ghana seeks to improve the efficacy and accountability of its public institutions. The Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework for 2026–2029 identifies accountable governance as a national priority.

Evidence also shows that government institutions and development partners can expand service delivery effectively when they work through shared public structures. For example, UNICEF reported helping Ghana scale up integrated social services from 170 to 180 districts in 2024, alongside training for more than 100 district personnel and 150 probation officers. However, wider program coverage may not produce lasting improvements unless NGO interventions are incorporated into the assemblies’ existing planning, reporting, budgeting and maintenance systems.

Signs of institutional weakness remain clearly visible. The Auditor-General’s report on the 2024 accounts of district assemblies identified recurring financial and administrative irregularities, attributed partly to key officials’ limited commitment to enforcing relevant legislation and administrative instructions, and to the absence of sanctions against those found culpable. A recent Ghanaian study of decentralisation and local government performance similarly found that although citizens were satisfied with some services, central government control and influence continued to weaken the effectiveness of decentralisation. Evidence from district health systems in the Volta Region further shows that local service delivery is shaped not only by the availability of funding but also by financial capacity, decision-making authority, power relations among stakeholders, and the surrounding political, economic, legal, and situational context.

The problem arises when NGO projects appear effective in the short term but operate through parallel arrangements that weaken rather than strengthen existing public institutions. This form of institutional substitution takes shape when an NGO produces a separate database that district planners cannot access, provides equipment without a maintenance budget, recruits community volunteers without a clear supervision plan, or creates a facility without assigning responsibility for its ongoing management. Research on NGO intervention and decentralisation in northern Ghana warns that strengthening civil society organisations without sufficiently connecting them

to local government structures can weaken decentralisation. Although communities may initially receive useful services, such arrangements can leave the public institution expected to sustain the service without the necessary information, resources, or administrative capacity.

This is not a call for political interference in NGOs, nor an indictment of public officials alone.

The goal is disciplined collaboration between the two. Research on Ghana's HIV/AIDS response found that the Ghana AIDS Commission's partnerships with civil society organisations worked best when paired with clear governance principles, including strategic planning and competitive tendering, and dedicated funding mechanisms tailored to how CSOs were engaged. Ghana's pandemic response also showed that a public agency and civil society, understanding their roles in the pandemic and how dependent each is on the other, could mobilise promptly.

Four practical changes would move Ghana in this direction. First, each major NGO intervention should have a district partnership compact linked to the assembly's medium-term development plan. The compact should specify who is responsible for finance, procurement, staffing, data and maintenance, and when the project will close. Where traditional authorities or community representatives play a material role in delivery, they should be party to the compact.

Secondly, each assembly's website should host a public digital register of NGO projects and donors. The register should record the project location, target population, budget, implementing partners, completion date, and responsible office. This would help planners identify duplication and unserved communities and would let citizens know whom to ask if promises go unfulfilled.

Published data would also let Parliament, the media, and researchers compare local needs against how external resources are targeted.

Third, donors must invest in capacity transfer as a concrete, verifiable outcome rather than a short workshop held before an NGO's departure. Named district staff should be trained to perform duties such as keeping financial records, managing procurement, tracking data, engaging the community, and maintaining equipment, so that the service continues after the NGO leaves. This transfer of capacity should be documented, whether through a contract clause or an independent evaluation.

It is not enough to count how many people benefited; the focus should be on what the responsible institution can do better once the NGO has departed.

Fourth, joint projects must be accountable downward to citizens, not only upward to donors and central government. Public hearings, community scorecards, accessible complaints channels and inclusive monitoring committees should be built into program design. Women, youth, persons with disabilities and residents of underserved settlements must have a say in setting priorities and assessing results.

However, close cooperation is not always present, and assemblies must earn trust by being transparent and performing reliably. Partnership must never become a cover for bureaucratic inertia, political interference, or the misappropriation of public funds. In sectors such as health, education, sanitation, and local economic development, a parallel system may sometimes be necessary temporarily. Even so, the goal should remain to build more efficient public systems for routine operations.

Ghana does not have to choose between a good NGO and a resilient local government.

Strengthening institutions must be a norm for all local projects executed by the Ministry of Local Government, the National Development Planning Commission, the Local Government Service, donors, and civil society. Success should not be measured only by the impact an organisation can make today. The real question is whether public institutions in the community will remain useful in the future.

Author bio: Sadat Mohammed is a graduate student in nonprofit management with training in

integrated business studies, human resource management, and information studies. His interests include public and nonprofit management, local administrative capacity, digital governance and accountable service delivery in Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa. The views expressed are his own.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.