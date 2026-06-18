G7 and the irony of Globalization: When a few shapes the fate of the many

The annual gathering of the Group of Seven (G7) is often presented as a forum for cooperation among the world's leading democracies. Its leaders meet to discuss economic stability, security, climate change, technology, and global development. Yet behind the carefully crafted communiqués and diplomatic photographs lies a deeper contradiction; one that exposes the irony at the heart of globalisation, sovereignty of nations and equity itself.

Globalisation was sold to the world as a grand equaliser. Borders would become less relevant, markets would integrate, technology would connect societies, and prosperity would spread beyond traditional centres of power. In theory, a more interconnected world would mean a more inclusive one. In practice, however, globalisation has often concentrated influence rather than dispersed it.

The G7 is perhaps the clearest symbol of this paradox. Representing a small fraction of the world's population, the G7 countries continue to exert disproportionate influence over global finance, trade, technology standards, security arrangements, and development priorities. Decisions taken in conference rooms in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States can reverberate through the lives of billions who have no seat at the table. Whether it is interest rate coordination, sanctions regimes, supply chain restructuring, climate financing, or artificial intelligence governance, policies crafted by a handful of nations frequently become realities for the rest of the world.

This is not merely a question of power; it is a question of representation. The twenty-first-century economy no longer resembles the world in which the G7 emerged. Emerging powers account for an increasing share of global growth. Countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America are becoming central to manufacturing, energy production, digital innovation, and demographic expansion. Africa alone is expected to account for a significant share of global population growth in the coming decades. Yet the institutions and forums that shape international rules continue to reflect the geopolitical realities of a bygone era.

The result is a widening legitimacy gap. When wealthy nations debate climate targets, developing countries often bear the heaviest burdens of implementation despite having contributed least to historical emissions. When discussions focus on trade restrictions or supply chain resilience, smaller economies frequently absorb the unintended consequences. When global financial conditions tighten, capital tends to flee emerging markets first, leaving governments to manage crises they did little to create.

Globalisation promised interconnectedness, but interconnectedness without equitable representation can become a form of dependency. The world is increasingly linked, yet decision-making remains concentrated.

This reality falls short of the ideals of an open society, where equity, justice, inclusion, and fairness guide relations among peoples and nations. It is precisely this gap that the Open Society Foundations have sought to address by promoting democratic governance, human rights, accountable institutions, and the meaningful participation of marginalised voices in decision-making processes. A truly interconnected world must be one in which all stakeholders have the opportunity to influence the policies and structures that affect their lives. Without such equity and representation, globalisation risks reinforcing existing inequalities rather than creating a more just and inclusive global order.

Defenders of the G7 argue that leadership must come from somewhere. They point out that the group's members remain among the world's largest economies, major aid donors, and key contributors to international security. There is merit to this argument. Effective governance often requires coordination among capable actors. The challenge, however, is ensuring that leadership does not become exclusive.

The growing relevance of forums such as the G20 reflects recognition that global governance must evolve alongside global realities. The issues confronting humanity, including climate change, pandemics, debt crises, migration, artificial intelligence, and geopolitical instability, cannot be solved by a narrow circle of nations, however powerful they may be. Their consequences are universal, and their solutions must be more representative.

The irony of globalisation is that it has created a world where everyone is connected, but not everyone is heard. The decisions that shape the future are increasingly global in impact but remain limited in authorship.

As leaders gather under the G7 banner, the question is not whether the group should exist. The question is whether the architecture of global governance can continue to rely on mechanisms designed for a different century. A world of eight billion people cannot indefinitely be governed by the preferences of a few hundred million.

Globalisation's ultimate test is not how effectively it connects markets. It is whether it can democratize influence. Until then, gatherings like the G7 will continue to embody the central contradiction of our age: a globalised world in which the fate of the many is still determined by the few.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.