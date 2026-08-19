Three-month-old baby girl found abandoned in Ada bush

A three-month-old baby girl has been rescued after she was found crying and alone in a bush near Dordoekopey in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

The infant was discovered on Monday, August 17, 2026, by 20-year-old farmer Julius Tottimeh, who was on his way to his farm.

Mr Tottimeh was travelling between Faithkorpe and a nearby checkpoint when he heard a baby crying from an area off the main path.

He followed the sound and found the infant lying beneath a tree, wrapped in a piece of cloth.

Concerned about her safety, Mr Tottimeh picked up the baby and took her to the Ada East District Hospital for medical assessment and care.

An entry in the Ada District Police Station diary, sighted by the Ghana News Agency, indicated that the farmer subsequently reported the discovery at the Ada District Police Headquarters at about 10:00 a.m.

According to the police record, the baby was found at about 9:45 a.m., approximately 15 minutes before the report was made.

The circumstances surrounding the baby's abandonment remain unclear.

It is not yet known who left the child at the location or how long she had been there.

The police have commenced investigations to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify and locate the child's parents or guardians.

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