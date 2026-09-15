47 Nigerian nationals rescued from suspected trafficking networks in Goaso

Forty-seven Nigerian nationals have been rescued and five suspected traffickers arrested during a police-led anti-human trafficking operation in Goaso in the Ahafo Region, according to child protection organisation Challenging Heights.

The operation, conducted between August 30 and September 2, 2026, targeted six identified trafficking hotspots, all located within mining communities, the organisation said in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 15.

Challenging Heights said 26 of those rescued have so far been confirmed as victims of trafficking and handed over to the organisation for transportation, care and reintegration support.

At least 16 of the victims are believed to be between 15 and 18 years old.

Two of the suspects have been transferred to the Police Headquarters in Accra, while three remain in custody at the Goaso Police Station.

Challenging Heights said the operation uncovered indications that Ghanaian women, particularly young women, are also being recruited for sexual exploitation in the mining communities alongside Nigerian nationals.

The organisation said it is increasingly encountering cases in which trafficking begins with deception and promises of employment or other opportunities but ends in exploitation.

According to Challenging Heights, young Nigerians are often recruited with offers of jobs in Ghana, including positions in restaurants, shops and supermarkets.

However, upon arrival, some reportedly find themselves trapped in exploitative conditions under traffickers they refer to as “madam”.

In cases involving sexual exploitation, survivors have reported financial targets, debt bondage, threats, violence, isolation and other forms of coercion, the organisation said.

Some victims are allegedly told they owe large sums of money to individuals who arranged their journeys, with the debt then used as a means of controlling and preventing them from leaving.

Challenging Heights also identified TikTok as a recruitment avenue allegedly being used by traffickers to target unsuspecting girls.

The organisation said traffickers are actively using the social media platform to establish contact with potential victims.

It also reiterated concerns raised by some Nigerian survivors about what it described as a suspected cross-border baby-harvesting and baby-selling operation.

The allegation has not been independently established by the organisation in the statement.

Challenging Heights said it has supported the rescue of 230 Nigerian nationals through its operations since 2025.

The figure includes 81 people rescued in 2025, 102 during the first half of 2026, and the 47 rescued during the latest Goaso operation.

The cases involve children, adolescents and young adults, with women and girls identified as particularly vulnerable to sexual exploitation.

Challenging Heights is calling for stronger intelligence sharing and joint investigations between Ghana and Nigeria to identify and dismantle trafficking networks operating across the two countries.

The organisation is also urging authorities to strengthen monitoring of recruitment, migration and transportation channels, including social media platforms such as TikTok.

It wants suspected traffickers and facilitators to be investigated and prosecuted swiftly, including any public officials found to have enabled or protected trafficking activities.

The organisation is further calling for stronger survivor protection and recovery systems, including access to shelter, healthcare, psychosocial support, repatriation and reintegration.

Challenging Heights commended the Ghana Police Service and local authorities involved in the Goaso operation.

It said it would continue working with law enforcement agencies, government institutions, communities and partners in Ghana and Nigeria to prevent human trafficking and support survivors.

The statement was signed by the organisation’s Executive Director, James Kofi Annan (PhD).

Growing concern over trafficking in mining communities

The Goaso operation highlights concerns about the use of mining communities as locations for human trafficking and exploitation.

The rescue of Nigerian nationals, coupled with reports of Ghanaian girls being targeted, suggests that trafficking networks may be exploiting both foreign nationals and vulnerable people within local communities.

The reported use of social media for recruitment also raises questions about how trafficking networks identify and lure potential victims online, while the cross-border nature of the cases underscores the need for closer cooperation between Ghanaian and Nigerian authorities.

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