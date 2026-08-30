Bolgatanga Assembly denies blanket ban on events beyond 8pm

The Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly has denied reports that it has imposed an 8pm deadline on events and ceremonies held within the municipality.

The clarification follows a publication by Dreamz FM suggesting that the Assembly had placed an 8pm cut-off time on passing-out ceremonies and launching events.

The report, which has since circulated widely on social media, was attributed to the Assembly’s Presiding Member.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 30, 2026, Management of the Assembly said the publication does not reflect its official position.

It explained that while the Assembly has a by-law relating to nocturnal ceremonies, a revision made in September 2024 was specifically intended to restrict persons under 18 years from attending social gatherings beyond midnight.

The Assembly further said its position must be consistent with current government policy, particularly the 24-Hour Economy initiative.

It therefore stressed that it cannot introduce by-laws or resolutions that are inconsistent with government policy, insisting that there is no blanket 8pm ban on events within the municipality.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.