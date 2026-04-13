National

Asokore-Mampong Assembly bans foreigners from riding ‘Adedeta’

Source: GNA  
  13 April 2026 5:05am
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The Asokore-Mampong Municipal Assembly has banned foreigners from operating and riding “Adedeta” rickshaws for commercial purposes.

The decision follows a meeting by the Municipal Security Council and the executives of the various ‘Adedeta’ stations within the Municipality.

The directive also comes in response to persistent cases of indiscipline and repeated non-compliance with road traffic regulations by ‘Adedeta’ riders in the Municipality.

In a press statement dated Wednesday, April 08, 2026, and signed by Ben Abdullah Alhassan, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Chairman of the Municipal Security Council, the Assembly stated that, effective Wednesday, April 15, the Police would begin the full enforcement of road traffic regulations to ensure order and discipline on the roads.

The statement indicated that foreigners were not permitted to ride ‘Adedeta’ within the Municipality.

It added that any foreigner found violating the directive would be arrested and prosecuted, alongside the owner of the ‘Adedeta.’

The statement also stressed that no person or group without the requisite documentation, such as a valid license and a roadworthy certificate, would be allowed to operate ‘Adedeta’ in the Municipality.

Minors found operating ‘Adedeta’ and their owners would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

It also noted that all ‘Adedeta’ riders are required to carry a maximum of three (3) passengers, and that overloading is a criminal offence punishable under the law.

The Assembly therefore urges all operators in the Municipality to comply with the directive to ensure strict adherence to traffic regulations.

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