Egg glut hits Ghana as Burkina Faso import ban bites

Audio By Carbonatix
Egg suppliers in Koforidua in the Eastern Region have joined calls for the government to engage Burkina Faso over a trade suspension that has halted egg exports for more than two months, creating an oversupply in the domestic market.
The appeal follows a recent press conference by the Poultry Farmers, Egg Sellers, and Exporters Association in Dormaa Ahenkro, a major egg-producing hub, where concerns were raised about border restrictions blocking exports from Ghana.
Industry players say the restrictions stem from health concerns linked to Ghana’s previous bird flu outbreak, which they argue has not been conclusively addressed through an official government white paper.
The trade impasse has triggered a glut in the local market, putting financial pressure on farmers, traders, and suppliers dealing in the highly perishable commodity.
“The persistence of excess supply can compel me to sell crates of eggs at far lesser prices,” Ms Abena Amankwaa, an egg supplier at Koforidua Central Market, told the Ghana News Agency.
She said a crate of eggs currently sells for between 50 and 55 Ghana cedis but warned prices could fall further as suppliers rush to avoid spoilage.
While suppliers face mounting losses, some consumers and small businesses say the situation is offering short-term relief.
“My baked goods will be enriched, improving both the taste and quality of my products,” said Ms Rebecca Gyan, a baker, noting that lower prices have enabled her to purchase eggs in larger quantities.
Household consumers have also welcomed the drop in prices, saying it could help improve protein intake for families.
Despite the temporary benefits for buyers, industry players have renewed calls for diplomatic engagement to resolve the standoff, warning that continued restrictions could deepen financial losses and lead to widespread waste of unsold eggs.
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