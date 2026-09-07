Government to train 50 digital champions, Senior officials in AI by December

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George

The government is targeting the training of 50 Digital Champions and senior public officials by December 2026 as part of efforts to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across Ghana’s Civil Service.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the initiative follows Cabinet’s approval of the National AI Strategy 2025–2035 in April, which provides an eight-pillar framework for Ghana’s development and use of artificial intelligence.

He said 240 civil servants had already received AI literacy training, while the government had also organised an AI and Robotics Summer Bootcamp for 100 basic school pupils, 40 per cent of whom were girls.

The programme was organised in partnership with the National Communications Authority, Ghana International School and MakersPlace.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said government was determined to build the human capacity required to take advantage of emerging technologies.

“The work is far from finished, and I will not pretend otherwise. But the direction is unmistakable, the results are measurable, and the resolve of this Ministry is unshaken,” he said.

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