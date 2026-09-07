Government to train 50 digital champions, Senior officials in AI by December

Audio By Carbonatix
The government is targeting the training of 50 Digital Champions and senior public officials by December 2026 as part of efforts to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across Ghana’s Civil Service.
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the initiative follows Cabinet’s approval of the National AI Strategy 2025–2035 in April, which provides an eight-pillar framework for Ghana’s development and use of artificial intelligence.
He said 240 civil servants had already received AI literacy training, while the government had also organised an AI and Robotics Summer Bootcamp for 100 basic school pupils, 40 per cent of whom were girls.
The programme was organised in partnership with the National Communications Authority, Ghana International School and MakersPlace.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said government was determined to build the human capacity required to take advantage of emerging technologies.
“The work is far from finished, and I will not pretend otherwise. But the direction is unmistakable, the results are measurable, and the resolve of this Ministry is unshaken,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
5 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
17 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
21 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
21 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
29 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
30 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
44 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
52 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours
-
Ghana’s SIM registration history from 2010 to the new biometric verification system
2 hours
-
Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations
2 hours
-
Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes
2 hours
-
Selecting schools after results a backward approach – Abuakwa MP
2 hours