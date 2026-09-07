Ghana to begin 5G deployment by December 2026 – Sam George

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is expected to complete the assignment of spectrum for 5G services and begin deployment by December 2026, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has announced.
The development forms part of the government’s commitments to improve the quality and reliability of telecommunications services while expanding access to faster mobile connectivity across the country.
Mr George said the Ministry would also introduce measures to improve network quality, including a road-excavation coordination framework and an Emergency Telecommunications Framework. Operators will be required to meet upgraded network-quality standards as part of the new arrangements.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, the Minister said government would no longer treat poor network quality as an issue that could be overlooked.
“The work is far from finished, and I will not pretend otherwise. But the direction is unmistakable, the results are measurable, and the resolve of this Ministry is unshaken,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
3 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
15 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
19 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
19 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
27 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
28 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
42 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
50 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours
-
Ghana’s SIM registration history from 2010 to the new biometric verification system
2 hours
-
Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations
2 hours
-
Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes
2 hours
-
Selecting schools after results a backward approach – Abuakwa MP
2 hours