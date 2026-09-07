Ghana to begin 5G deployment by December 2026 – Sam George

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George

Ghana is expected to complete the assignment of spectrum for 5G services and begin deployment by December 2026, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has announced.

The development forms part of the government’s commitments to improve the quality and reliability of telecommunications services while expanding access to faster mobile connectivity across the country.

Mr George said the Ministry would also introduce measures to improve network quality, including a road-excavation coordination framework and an Emergency Telecommunications Framework. Operators will be required to meet upgraded network-quality standards as part of the new arrangements.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, the Minister said government would no longer treat poor network quality as an issue that could be overlooked.

“The work is far from finished, and I will not pretend otherwise. But the direction is unmistakable, the results are measurable, and the resolve of this Ministry is unshaken,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.