Regional

52-year-old spiritualist and farmer found dead at Assin Amoabeng

Source: graphic.com.gh  
  7 September 2026 2:47pm
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Residents of Assin Amoabeng, a community near Nyankumase Ahenkro in the Assin South District of the Central Region, woke up on Monday to discover that a 52-year-old spiritualist and farmer, commonly referred to as Alhaji Nagode, was dead under circumstances suspected to be suicide.

Baba Ibrahim, who was an advocate against illegal mining and activities detrimental to the environment in the area, was found hanging in his room at about 7:10 a.m., shortly after his 14-year-old daughter had left home to take her younger sibling to school.

The spiritualist had reportedly told the daughter to take the younger sibling to school and return for money to buy food.

When she returned about 30 minutes later, she found her father dead.

She raised an alarm, attracting residents to the scene.

They found him hanging.

Baba Ibrahim was reportedly well known in the community as an advocate against illegal mining and other activities that threatened the environment.

He was a father of seven children, with the youngest said to be about five years old.

Although he was no longer living with his wife, the sudden death has reportedly left the family and community shocked.

The police has initiated investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

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