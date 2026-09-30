NHIA targets 80% population coverage under 2026–2028 strategic plan

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has set a target of extending coverage to 80 per cent of Ghana’s population under its new Medium-Term Strategic Plan for 2026–2028.
The plan also seeks to eliminate unauthorised charges, digitalise 80 per cent of the Authority’s operations and improve institutional performance by at least 80 per cent.
Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, in charge of operations, Dr Kwesi Djokoto, outlined the targets in a post following his participation in a dissemination workshop on the plan, themed “Innovation for Universal Health Coverage”.
He said the strategy includes attaining a medical loss ratio of 80:20 as part of efforts to strengthen the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme.
“Strategic planning is the bedrock of institutional advancement,” Dr Djokoto stated, explaining that the objectives provide a clear direction towards universal health coverage.
The population coverage and digitalisation figures represent targets for the 2026–2028 period.
Speaking on behalf of Executive Management, Dr Djokoto urged all directorates to align their activities with the plan’s objectives.
“Our collective commitment to planning and execution will secure the future of the Scheme and deliver equitable healthcare for all Ghanaians,” he said.
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