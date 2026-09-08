4,574 health facilities enrolled in free primary healthcare programme

Deputy CEO (Operations), National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Kwesi Djokoto

More than 4,500 health facilities have been enrolled in the government’s Free Primary Healthcare programme, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Kwesi Djokoto, has disclosed.

The participating facilities include 3,781 Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, 746 health centres and 48 polyclinics.

Facilities operated by the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) and other partner organisations have also joined the programme.

In a social media post on Tuesday, 8 September, Dr Djokoto said the extensive participation of healthcare facilities demonstrated the programme’s nationwide reach and inclusive approach.

"Already, 4,574 health facilities are on board, comprising 3,781 CHPS compounds, 746 health centres, and 48 polyclinics, alongside facilities operated by the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) and other partners. This broad participation underscores the nationwide reach and inclusivity of the programme," he said.

He made the disclosure after joining the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, at a media engagement on the initiative at the Ministry of Health.

The briefing announced the formal rollout of the programme in 135 districts across the country, following its launch by President John Dramani Mahama in April 2026.

According to Dr Djokoto, the engagement provided an opportunity to explain how the programme would benefit people seeking healthcare at the community level and outline the next phase of implementation.

He said the initiative formed part of the government’s commitment to shifting Ghana’s healthcare system from treating illnesses to preventing them, while strengthening access to essential primary healthcare services.

Dr Djokoto urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the programme by undergoing regular health checks, embracing preventive care and adopting healthy lifestyles to protect their health and that of their families.

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