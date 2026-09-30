AMA orders Accra shops, markets to close from 6am to noon for National Sanitation Day

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has directed shops, markets, and other commercial establishments within its jurisdiction to suspend operations from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, to participate in the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise.

The exercise will also mark the 2026 World Cleanup Day commemoration, with the AMA hosting the national flagship event as part of efforts to improve environmental sanitation across the country.

The Assembly said the exercise would focus on desilting drains, sweeping streets, collecting refuse and cleaning public spaces and business surroundings across the capital.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, September 30 and signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, on behalf of the Metropolitan Chief Executive, the AMA urged residents, traders, transport operators, corporate institutions and other stakeholders to take part in the exercise.

The national event will be led by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, under the theme, “National Sanitation Day: Local Actions Yielding National Impact.”

The theme aligns with the government's Clean Up Ghana Agenda, which seeks to promote collective responsibility for improving environmental sanitation.

The AMA said it would coordinate activities across its three sub-metropolitan areas, with selected markets and commercial centres serving as key locations for the exercise.

In Ashiedu Keteke, the clean-up will cover London Market and Rawlings Park, while activities in Ablekuma South will take place at Tuesday Market and Camara.

In Okaikoi South, the exercise will focus on Circle Neoplan.

According to the Assembly, activities at these locations will include desilting drains, general cleaning and the removal and collection of refuse.

The exercise is intended to mobilise traders, residents and other groups to help clear waste from public spaces and improve sanitation in busy commercial areas.

The AMA said businesses within its jurisdiction were expected to use the six-hour suspension of operations to clean their surroundings and contribute to the wider exercise.

It directed commercial establishments to undertake activities such as clearing drains, sweeping streets, removing refuse and ensuring that their premises were clean.

The Assembly has warned that it will deploy sanitation officers across the metropolis to monitor participation and enforce compliance with its directives.

Public Health Officers, popularly known as Sama-Sama, will work alongside the AMA Sanitation Task Force during the exercise.

The Assembly said those who failed to comply with the sanitation directives would face appropriate sanctions, including prosecution and penalties prescribed by law.

The warning signals the Assembly's intention to enforce the temporary closure directive and ensure that businesses and other stakeholders take part in the clean-up.

The AMA urged traders and business operators to make the necessary arrangements ahead of Saturday's exercise to avoid disruption and ensure compliance.

Beyond traders and commercial operators, the Assembly has appealed to corporate institutions, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, religious bodies, youth groups and schools to support the national commemoration.

It called on these groups to participate actively and help mobilise communities for the exercise.

The Assembly said improving sanitation in Accra required the involvement of residents and organisations across different sectors, rather than relying solely on municipal authorities.

“The AMA reiterates that maintaining a clean city cannot be achieved by the Assembly alone and requires sustained participation from residents and other stakeholders,” the statement said.

It urged the public to view the exercise as a shared responsibility and to maintain clean surroundings beyond the designated sanitation period.

The Assembly said the national commemoration would demonstrate Ghana's commitment to environmental sustainability through local action and collective responsibility.

It called on all stakeholders to participate in the clean-up and contribute to creating a cleaner and healthier environment.

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