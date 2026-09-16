AMA says Konkomba traders were consulted ahead of Agbogbloshie 24-hour market project

Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has rejected claims that traders and other stakeholders at Agbogbloshie were excluded from discussions over the proposed 24-hour market.

According to the Assembly, it has engaged affected groups and individuals for more than three months ahead of the redevelopment project, including the leadership of the Yam Market, Nzema Market and Cargo Station.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 16, the AMA said the engagements were aimed at addressing concerns over the project’s design, land requirements, movement of traders and continuity of business activities before physical works commence.

“The AMA, therefore, wishes to state categorically that the project has not been pursued without consultation, but through sustained dialogue and consensus-building aimed at incorporating and addressing the concerns of affected persons before physical works commence,” the Assembly said.

The statement comes amid allegations by the NPP Minority in Parliament that the AMA is targeting the Konkomba community in the planned demolition and redevelopment of the Konkomba Yam Market area.

The AMA said its consultations began on July 9, 2026, when Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey briefed the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Ga Traditional Council on the proposed market, its land requirements and implementation arrangements.

The Mayor subsequently met traders at Agbogbloshie and introduced the contractor involved in the redevelopment.

On July 13, the Assembly also met the leadership of the Agbogbloshie Yam Market at the City Hall to discuss the proposed siting of the market on portions of land currently occupied by traders.

The AMA said it held another engagement with chiefs and traditional leaders at Agbogbloshie on August 4, after which a nine-member committee was constituted to oversee key aspects of the consultations.

Following the engagements, the Assembly served a one-month notice ending August 31, 2026, to traders and occupants within portions of Agbogbloshie identified as part of the project site.

The AMA said approximately four acres of land are required for the full implementation of the 24-hour market, with about 3.2 acres so far identified for the development.

This includes three plots, equivalent to approximately 0.48 acres, within the existing Yam Market area.

The Assembly said the issue had been discussed with the Yam Market leadership, stressing that the project was not intended to arbitrarily displace traders.

“The AMA has emphasised that the exercise is not intended to arbitrarily displace traders, but to arrive at practical arrangements that will allow the project to proceed while protecting the legitimate interests and livelihoods of affected persons,” it said.

The Assembly also disclosed that representatives who participated in the stakeholder engagements received transportation allowances of not less than GH¢3,000 per meeting.

It said the meetings allowed stakeholders to raise concerns and make proposals on land requirements, the movement of traders and the continuity of business activities.

According to the AMA, stakeholders have agreed on the need for continued dialogue and consultation throughout the implementation of the project.

The Assembly has therefore rejected claims that affected stakeholders have been ignored, insisting that its records show a sustained consultation process involving several engagements over a period of more than three months.

The proposed 24-hour market is expected to provide modern infrastructure, improve sanitation and safety, organise trading activities and create employment and economic opportunities in Accra.

The AMA said it will continue engaging the Yam Market leadership, affected traders, traditional authorities and other stakeholders before the main construction works begin.

It has also urged the public to rely on official information from the Assembly rather than unverified claims.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.