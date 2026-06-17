Flood concerns stall Mankranso 24-Hour Market Project as residents demand relocation

Residents of Ahafo-Ano South West District are calling on the government to reconsider a site chosen for the 24-Hour Economy Market at Mankranso.

They describe the area as a flood-prone zone that could threaten the success of the project.

They warn that the project would be a waste of taxpayers' money if the current site is maintained.

A visit by AdomNews to the project site revealed that the land earmarked for the multi-million-cedi market lies in a waterlogged area directly behind the Asuo Mankra stream at Mankranso, the district capital.

Despite the obvious drainage challenges, the District Assembly has already held a sod-cutting ceremony to commence construction works.

According to residents, the area experiences severe flooding when it rains, with the stream overflowing its banks.

"The land earmarked for the project is not suitable because it is waterlogged and lies on the banks of the Mankran River. It means that for the project to carry on, we need to do filling, which will block the waterway."

"So for that reason, the land will not help us if they continue to construct the project there," one resident revealed on condition of anonymity.

Kwame Ofori, another resident, cautioned that the government would incur huge costs if it insists on the current site.

“The land is waterlogged, and constructing the market there would force the government to spend heavily on landfilling. Even if they manage to build the market, poor access in the future will make it difficult for traders and buyers to use it. That will make the whole project useless. Government should relocate it to a more suitable site,” he advised.

The residents say that unless extensive land reclamation and proper drainage systems are provided, the project could become a waste of taxpayers’ money.

They questioned the rationale behind selecting a flood-prone zone at a time when flooding remains a major challenge across many parts of the country.

“Why would authorities choose a flood-prone location for such an important government project? We have seen markets and buildings destroyed by floods elsewhere. We don’t want the same thing to happen here,” another resident lamented.

The residents are appealing to the Ahafo-Ano South West District Assembly, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, and the central government to conduct a thorough environmental assessment and relocate the project to higher ground.

In response to the claims, Abubakar Sedik, District Chief Executive of Ahafo-Ano South West, admitted that even though a portion of the land is waterlogged, a proper assessment was conducted before the green light was given to carry on the project in the area.

According to him, the consultant for the project conducted an assessment and presented a report confirming that the site is suitable.

“Before the sod-cutting, the consultant for the project was tasked to conduct a proper assessment of the site and its report confirmed that even though a portion of the land is waterlogged, a small filling at that area would make the project viable,” he said.

He added that “the site for the market project is a better location that can boost trade. This is a big project, which is why the consultant conducted all the necessary assessments. Even the Agenda 111 project initiated by the previous government was also built on a waterlogged area, but there has not been any flooding in that area since then."

He added that drainage channels would be constructed to address any flooding concerns during the project’s implementation.

The 24-Hour Economy Market forms part of the government’s broader plan to boost local commerce and create jobs through round-the-clock trading activities. However, residents insist the objective will be defeated if the facility is sited in an area prone to flooding.

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