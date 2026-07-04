AMA presents 997 school desks to improve teaching and learning in public schools

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has presented 997 school desks to eight selected public schools across the metropolis as part of efforts to improve teaching and learning and create a more comfortable classroom environment for pupils.

The desks, made up of mono desks, dual desks, and hexagonal desks, were procured through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF). They are expected to benefit schools in the Assembly’s three sub-metros: Okaikoi South, Ashiedu Keteke and Ablekuma South.

The beneficiary schools are Bubiashie, Kaneshie, Ussher, Ga Mashie, Ayalolo, Korle Gonno, Mamprobi, and Ojoo public schools.

Under the distribution plan, Bubiashie and Kaneshie schools in Okaikoi South will receive 166 desks each. In Ashiedu Keteke, Ussher, Ga Mashie, and Ayalolo schools will receive 115, 125, and 92 desks respectively. Korle Gonno, Mamprobi and Ojoo schools in Ablekuma South will also receive 115, 105 and 112 desks respectively.

Presenting the desks, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, said the intervention fulfilled a commitment by President John Dramani Mahama to improve furniture supply in public schools under the government’s Reset Agenda.

He described President Mahama as a “talk and do” leader, saying the President had promised to provide quality furniture for schoolchildren and had delivered on that promise.

“The President promised to provide furniture for our schoolchildren, and today that promise has been fulfilled. We have procured 997 desks, which will be distributed to eight schools across the metropolis,” he said.

Hon. Allotey said the intervention would help reduce the furniture deficit in the beneficiary schools and provide pupils with a more comfortable and dignified environment for learning.

He added that the Assembly was also using part of its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to renovate schools across the metropolis, including repairs to classroom roofs, replacement of damaged furniture, and improvement of toilet facilities.

The Mayor said the Assembly would monitor the use of the desks and other items supplied to ensure that they were properly maintained and used for their intended purpose.

On behalf of Members of Parliament within the metropolis, the MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, expressed appreciation to President Mahama for fulfilling his promise to improve learning conditions in public schools. He also commended the quality of the desks.

In a related development, the Mayor presented assorted medical equipment, environmental health logistics and office equipment to the Metro Health Directorate, the Environmental Health Department and the Assembly’s three sub-metros to support public service delivery.





DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.