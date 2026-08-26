AMA arrests 6 drivers, mates for allegedly charging unapproved fares in Accra CBD

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has arrested six commercial transport operators in the Central Business District (CBD) for allegedly charging passengers fares above approved rates on routes to Awoshie, Kasoa and Madina.

The suspects, comprising three drivers and three bus conductors, popularly known as “mates”, were arrested between 5 pm and 7 pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, during an enforcement exercise by the Assembly.

The exercise followed a warning by the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, against arbitrary increases in transport fares by commercial operators in the city.

The arrests were made under clauses 19(f) and 19(d) of the AMA (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) By-laws, 2017.

The provisions prohibit commercial vehicle operators from charging fares above rates approved by the Assembly in consultation with representatives of major transport operator unions.

The by-laws also prohibit drivers from making passengers alight during a journey and re-board the same vehicle to charge separate fares for different sections of the journey.

Drivers allegedly charged up to twice approved fares

During the exercise, an AMA task force intercepted a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GW 2748-26, operating from the CBD to Awoshie.

The driver was allegedly charging passengers GH¢15 for the journey instead of the approved fare of GH¢7.50.

A Toyota Hiace with registration number GR 6294-17, operating on the CBD-Kasoa route, was also intercepted.

The driver and mate were arrested after they were allegedly found charging passengers GH¢15 instead of the approved fare of GH¢10.

A third Toyota Hiace, with registration number GT 5988-18, was intercepted while operating on the CBD-Madina route.

The two operators were arrested after allegedly charging passengers GH¢10 instead of the approved fare of GH¢8.

The three drivers arrested were Joseph Bonney, Francis Morgah and Foster Osei, while the three mates were Benjamin Ofori Atta, Emmanuel Aduafo and Emmanuel Paa Ekow Amissah.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the police and were expected to appear before the La Motor Court on Wednesday, August 26, for further legal action.

AMA warns against fare violations

The arrests form part of the AMA’s efforts to enforce approved transport fares and protect passengers from what it describes as arbitrary fare increases.

Speaking to the media ahead of the enforcement exercise, Mr Allotey said the Assembly’s task force would visit transport terminals and loading points across the city to strengthen enforcement.

He expressed hope that public education and media publicity surrounding the exercise would discourage commercial transport operators from charging unapproved fares.

The Mayor also urged passengers to play an active role by refusing to pay fares above the approved rates and reporting drivers or mates who demand additional charges.

The AMA said the enforcement exercise would continue as part of efforts to ensure compliance with approved fares across the metropolis.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.