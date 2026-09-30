NCCE must be well funded to promote civic education – Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has criticised the government’s rejection of a proposed Democracy Fund for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The Constitutional Review Committee proposed the fund as part of measures to strengthen the NCCE’s work in promoting civic education and citizens’ understanding of their rights and responsibilities.

The government rejected the proposal, arguing that the NCCE’s funding needs can be addressed through ordinary legislation.

Speaking at the Institute for Economic Affairs weekly seminar, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu disagreed with the decision, insisting that the NCCE requires reliable funding to effectively perform its mandate.

“The NCCE is one of the areas that I am so passionate about. The recommendation received submission to grant a proposed democracy fund. The government rejected that, claiming that the issue of funding can be resolved by ordinary legislation. The NCCE must be well funded. Reliable funding is at the centre of how our nation becomes a better place. The rejection of the amendment is problematic, as it fails to appreciate the central role of the NCCE in consolidating the principles of civic duties and responsibilities.”

He also questioned the justification for extending the presidential term from four to five years, arguing that four years should be sufficient if governance institutions are strong.

“Extension of time of office from four to five years has been proposed with justification not convincing enough for acceptance. Though accepted by government processing paper, it may be argued that with a strong governance institution, four years should be adequate for a government to make the desired impact, i.e., accountability.”

On anti-corruption, he backed the proposed Anti-Corruption and Ethics Commission but said existing institutions should first be strengthened.

“I agree with this one very well. Of course, with certain reservations, because we have other anti-corruption institutions. And now, another layer of institutions is going to be introduced. But if it will enhance, so much the better, but I will prefer that we strengthen the existing institutions to make them effective in fighting against corruption. So creation of a new commission is not the answer.”

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu further supported measures to protect students from religious discrimination while allowing mission schools to preserve their denominational identities.

He said Ghana must continue to promote tolerance and preserve its tradition of interfaith harmony.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.