NRSA proposes separate registration and number plates for Okada riders

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba has said commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as Okada riders, are set to receive a distinct registration system that will separate them from private motorcycle users under proposed new regulations.

Speaking on Joy Prime on September 30, Mr Amaliba said it will be making it easier for authorities to identify motorcycles being used for commercial passenger services.

Mr Amaliba said the measure is part of efforts to bring greater organisation and accountability to the commercial motorcycle sector.

He explained that individuals will no longer be allowed to register as independent commercial motorcycle operators under the proposed system.

Instead, commercial riders will have to belong to a recognised union or company before they can obtain the necessary registration and licensing.

“I am going to register only unions and companies,” Mr Amaliba said.

He explained that information on a rider’s union membership will be linked to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to facilitate the registration process.

According to him, a rider will have to be affiliated with a recognised organisation before the motorcycle can be registered for commercial operations.

Mr Amaliba also made a distinction between motorcycles used for private purposes and those used for commercial passenger transport.

He said a person who owns a privately registered motorcycle will not be permitted to use it for Okada operations.

“You can't use your private motorbike and do business,” he said.

Under the proposed system, the different number plates will help authorities distinguish commercial motorcycles from private motorcycles on the road.

This could also make enforcement easier, as officers would be able to identify motorcycles authorised for commercial passenger services.

The proposed system will also place greater emphasis on union membership.

Mr Amaliba said commercial motorcycle riders will have to operate through recognised unions or companies rather than as individuals.

The union or company will provide the rider’s details to the DVLA as part of the registration process.

The approach, he explained, is intended to create a system where commercial riders can be identified and held accountable when necessary.

Training for riders

Training will also form part of the proposed regulatory framework.

Mr Amaliba said a training school would be used to train motorcycle riders before they are allowed to operate.

The training is expected to apply to both commercial Okada riders and private motorcycle users.

He said the objective is to ensure that riders have the necessary knowledge and skills before taking to the road.

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