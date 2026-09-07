Chalé Day mixer sets tone for bigger December celebration

What started as a simple idea to bring friends together turned into an afternoon of conversations, connections and good energy as Chalé Radio hosted the Chalé Day Mixer 2026 last month in Accra.

The gathering brought together several guests for an afternoon centred on the very essence of Chalé - friendship, community and meaningful connections.

From lively conversations and new friendships to music, networking and an after-party at the Chalé Store, the mixer offered guests a relaxed and distinctly Ghanaian way to celebrate friendship.

In Ghana, Chalé is a familiar expression for “friend”, and that spirit was at the heart of the event.

Held as part of the celebration of the United Nations’ International Day of Friendship, the mixer created a space for people to meet, reconnect and simply enjoy good company.

Organised by Chalé Global, the team behind Chalé Radio, the event reflected the wider vision of creating experiences that bring people together through culture, conversation and community.

The atmosphere was less formal and more of a gathering of friends, exactly what the Chalé Day experience set out to achieve.

But the mixer was only the beginning. One of the biggest highlights of the day was the announcement of the main Chalé Day 2026 celebration, scheduled for December 5, 2026, at Place 100 Park, Ridge, Accra.

Following the energy of the August gathering, the December celebration is set to bring an even bigger crowd together for an even larger experience built around the same simple idea: real people, real conversations, and real community.

With Chalé Global continuing to grow its community through Chalé Radio and its wider experiences, Chalé Day is shaping up to be more than a one-day celebration.

It is becoming a platform for celebrating friendship, Ghanaian culture and the connections that bring people together.

For those who showed up in August, the message is simple: the mixer was the warm-up. December is the main event.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.