Tensions rise at GNAT hall as parents seek solutions to CSSPS challenges

Tensions are mounting at the GNAT Hall in Accra as anxious parents and candidates facing challenges with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) throng the facility seeking solutions to their placement concerns.

The National Placement Resolution Centre, located at the GNAT Hall, has recorded a surge in parents and candidates hoping to resolve issues ranging from unsuccessful placement to difficulties navigating the self-placement process.

The situation has created a charged atmosphere at the centre as officials work to attend to the large number of people seeking clarification and resolution of their placement challenges.

The development comes amid concerns over the number of candidates who have so far been unable to secure placements in senior high schools.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education clarified that 54,985 candidates who obtained Grade 9 in either English Language or Mathematics in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have not been disqualified from accessing Senior High School education.

The affected candidates are eligible to use the self-placement process to select from schools with available vacancies.

The CSSPS self-placement portal is now live, providing an opportunity for candidates who were not automatically matched with their original choices to select available schools.

Parents and candidates are, however, being encouraged to consider the full range of available schools and programmes rather than focusing only on traditionally highly subscribed institutions.

Deputy Education Minister, Dr Clement Apaak, said candidates should base their choices on available vacancies, programmes offered, location and their individual educational needs.

The Ministry has also expanded placement options by leveraging capacity within the private education sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.