Tensions rise at GNAT hall as parents seek solutions to CSSPS challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
Tensions are mounting at the GNAT Hall in Accra as anxious parents and candidates facing challenges with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) throng the facility seeking solutions to their placement concerns.
The National Placement Resolution Centre, located at the GNAT Hall, has recorded a surge in parents and candidates hoping to resolve issues ranging from unsuccessful placement to difficulties navigating the self-placement process.
The situation has created a charged atmosphere at the centre as officials work to attend to the large number of people seeking clarification and resolution of their placement challenges.
The development comes amid concerns over the number of candidates who have so far been unable to secure placements in senior high schools.
Earlier, the Ministry of Education clarified that 54,985 candidates who obtained Grade 9 in either English Language or Mathematics in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have not been disqualified from accessing Senior High School education.
The affected candidates are eligible to use the self-placement process to select from schools with available vacancies.
The CSSPS self-placement portal is now live, providing an opportunity for candidates who were not automatically matched with their original choices to select available schools.
Parents and candidates are, however, being encouraged to consider the full range of available schools and programmes rather than focusing only on traditionally highly subscribed institutions.
Deputy Education Minister, Dr Clement Apaak, said candidates should base their choices on available vacancies, programmes offered, location and their individual educational needs.
The Ministry has also expanded placement options by leveraging capacity within the private education sector.
Latest Stories
-
“Antoine Semenyo can play nine” – Maresca backs Semenyo to deputise for Haaland
9 minutes
-
Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League goal contributions
10 minutes
-
King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
11 minutes
-
Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award
14 minutes
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
20 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
31 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
35 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
36 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
43 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
44 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
59 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
1 hour
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
2 hours
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
2 hours
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours