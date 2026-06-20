NHIA CEO urges students to prioritise health insurance and wellbeing

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, has emphasised the importance of health insurance and holistic well-being among young people, urging students to prioritize their health while pursuing their academic and professional ambitions.

Speaking at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) SRC Week Conference, Dr. Bampoe noted that access to affordable and quality healthcare remains a critical pillar of student success and overall well-being.

The conference, held under the theme, “Promoting 21st Century Well-being: A Holistic Approach to Mind, Heart and Soul Wellness,” formed part of the NHIS Campus Connect initiative, a youth-focused engagement programme spearheaded by the Marketing and Branding team of the NHIA to bring health insurance education and services closer to students across tertiary institutions.

According to Dr. Bampoe, healthcare should never be viewed as a luxury, particularly for young people pursuing their dreams.

“You cannot focus in the lecture hall if illness becomes a distraction. A dream cannot thrive if healthcare is not financially accessible,” he told participants.

He explained that well-being extends beyond physical health and requires young people to maintain balance while navigating academic pressures, emotional challenges and uncertainties about the future.

“Well-being means finding balance in a world of increasing expectations, managing emotional pressures and protecting your mental and physical health while pursuing your dreams,” he said.

Dr. Bampoe further highlighted the role of the National Health Insurance Scheme in providing financial protection and ensuring that students can access healthcare when they need it.

He called for a collective effort to create an environment where healthcare is accessible and the well-being of young people is prioritized.

“Together, we can build a future where healthcare is accessible, well-being is prioritized and every young person has the opportunity to thrive,” he added.

The NHIS Campus Connect initiative forms part of the Authority’s broader efforts to deepen engagement with young people, increase awareness of the National Health Insurance Scheme and promote preventive healthcare among students.

Following the conference, the NHIS Campus Connect team continued engagements on campus, providing students with information on the Scheme while facilitating on-site registration and renewal of NHIS memberships.

Photo Credit: Isaac Marano Hagan, Valentine Agbenu & Nyarko Danso

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