Telecel Ghana employees hand over renovated IT centre to Achiase District

Hope and excitement filled the Islamic Basic School in Akim Achiase when employees of Telecel Ghana cut the ribbon to commission the revamped and equipped 30-seater information and communication technology (ICT) laboratory for the district.

The ‘Bridging Digital Divide’ project, funded through donations from employees of Telecel Ghana’s Consumer and Enterprise Business units, forms part of the telco’s Employee Volunteering Programme, also known as Red Hearts.

With seed funding from the Telecel Ghana Foundation, staff voluntarily crowdfund and support social intervention projects in underserved communities of their choice.

At the commissioning ceremony that brought together the district chief executive, officials from the education directorate, religious and traditional leaders, teachers, students, community members, and Telecel Ghana employees, scores of pupils gathered around the newly installed computers, showing renewed interest in learning how to use them.

“This is a dream come true for our students. This IT centre will help them access digital learning opportunities they need to compete with the rest of the world and bridge the gap between theory and practice.

"We are deeply grateful to Telecel Ghana employees for this investment and your commitment to ensuring no child is left behind in today’s digital world,” said Mr Emmanuel Larbi Nyarko, the headteacher of the Islamic Basic School, in his welcome address.

Speaking about the journey to completing the facility, project lead and Propositions and Segments manager at Telecel Ghana, Carlos Asare-Okoh, said the district was intentionally chosen to bridge the widened digital divide by empowering students with practical technological skills.

“This project is proof that when employees come together with a shared purpose, meaningful impact can happen. The Employee Volunteering Programme allows us to directly support communities in ways that are life-changing, Mr Asare-Okoh said at the ceremony.

“I appreciate the support of the DCE and communal spirit throughout the project. I would advise young people in Achiase that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to.”

The new ICT centre for the district’s schools is equipped with 30 desktop computers, furniture and free year-long internet connectivity to facilitate digital learning and improve ICT education in the district.

Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, described the intervention as part of the company’s broader commitment to using technology as a force for social inclusion and national development.

“At Telecel Foundation, we believe in creating opportunities and transforming lives through digital education and health initiatives.

"This ICT lab is about giving young people in Akim Achiase the tools to lead the digital future. What makes this project special is that it was driven by employees who understand social impact and helped make it a reality. Let’s maintain the facility so it will impact young people for years to come,” Ms Rockson said.

The District Chief Executive for Akim Achiase, Hon. Samuel Owusu Brako, who actively supported the project, praised the employee-funded initiative, describing it as a statement that young children in rural communities deserve equal digital opportunities.

“The renovated IT lab is like a tree of knowledge erected today, so our children can sit under its shade for years to come. The world our children will inherit is digital, and every child deserves to be connected to the world, not isolated from it,” Mr Brako said.

“Children who have never placed their fingers on a keyboard will get to do so for the first time. Telecel Ghana, the people of Achiase district will never forget this impact.”

For students who had previously relied largely on theoretical ICT lessons without access to computers, the new facility offers a direct connection to the digital world and future opportunities.

As dignitaries moved through the facility after the official ribbon-cutting, students eagerly crowded around the computers, testing the keyboards and taking turns exploring the internet.

Among the excited young people touring the new ICT lab is a basic seven pupil, Hafisatu, who said she hopes the new facility will help her pursue a career as a pilot in the aviation industry.

“I have always wanted to learn how to use computers properly because it will help us learn faster and make our lessons easier. Computers can store massive amounts of data and retrieve it instantly, so understanding how to use them is important to us,” Hafisatu said.

Telecel Ghana employees whose individual donations helped fund the project said the commissioning marked both the completion of a corporate social responsibility initiative and a reminder that collective action can open doors of opportunity for an entire generation.

The ceremony also featured cultural performances and poetry recitals by students, celebrating education and technology.

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