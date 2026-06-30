Flooding disaster: 7,761 households affected, 7 still missing – Interior Minister

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has disclosed that 7,761 households were affected by Monday's devastating floods that swept through parts of Greater Accra and other regions, leaving 12 people confirmed dead while seven others remain missing.

The torrential rainfall, described by authorities as one of the heaviest to hit Accra in recent years, inundated several communities, including Alajo, Adabraka, Circle, Kaneshie, Weija, Tse Addo, Ofankor, Pantang, Ashongman Estates and parts of the Tema Metropolis.

The floods submerged homes and businesses, stranded hundreds of motorists, disrupted transport services, damaged public infrastructure and forced many families to flee their homes.

Providing an update to Parliament on Tuesday, June 30, the Interior Minister said 3,882 people had been directly affected by the disaster, with emergency agencies continuing search, rescue and recovery operations in the hardest-hit communities.

"As of this morning, seven persons are still missing. I have been at the Finance Committee for the past three hours, and I do not know whether many more have been found, but as of this morning, it is still seven, and 12 people are dead," he told Parliament.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak expressed the government's condolences to families who lost relatives in the floods and assured the House that efforts were underway to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to affected communities.

He said the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency response agencies remained on the ground conducting rescue operations, assessing the extent of the damage and providing relief to displaced residents.

The Minister added that government was coordinating interventions to support victims with emergency relief items while longer-term measures were being considered to mitigate the impact of recurring floods in the capital.

Monday's downpour triggered widespread flooding across Accra after several hours of intense rainfall, resulting in the closure of major roads, suspension of lectures in some tertiary institutions, postponement of examinations and extensive disruption to economic activities.

Authorities have since urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid flood-prone areas and comply with safety directives as recovery efforts continue.

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