Actor Lateef Adedimeji, wife welcome triplets

Audio By Carbonatix
Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Lateef Adedimeji, and his wife, Adebimpe Adedimeji, have announced the birth of their triplets.
Abdulateef shared the news on May 1, 2026, through a video posted on his official Instagram page, confirming the arrival of the babies.
In the post, Lateef spoke about his recent silence and the journey leading to the birth of their children.
“I’ve been quiet… not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life. God gave me more than I prayed for: a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own @etawithlove. My world. My responsibility. My legacy. Alhamdulillah!” he said.
Following the announcement, friends, colleagues and fans flooded the couple’s Instagram page with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.
Lateef and Adebimpe, who are both actors and filmmakers, got married on December 18, 2021.
Adebimpe hails from Ijero-Ekiti in Ekiti State, while Lateef is from Abeokuta in Ogun State.
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