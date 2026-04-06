Why actors beg in difficulty – Patience Ozokwor on Nollywood financial struggles

Popular Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, has opened up about the financial struggles many actors face in the Nigerian film industry, blaming the situation on the lack of royalties for their work.

Speaking during an appearance on the podcast/show “Curiosity Made Me Ask”, hosted by Isbae U, the actress said many performers only receive a one-time payment for films they feature in, regardless of how often the movies continue to generate revenue.

According to her, this is why some actors are forced to publicly ask for help despite years of working in the industry.

“The problem is that you see us begging because they don’t give us royalties. We just work and toil so hard, and then that peanut, that money you gave us on board to come and shoot for you, is the only thing we get.”She said.

Madam Ozokwor compared the situation to that in more developed film industries, where actors continue to earn from their work long after production ends.

“Go and look at the smallest actors in developed countries. Every work they do fetches them money every day of their lives.”

She added that in those countries, royalties continue even after an actor’s death, helping their families remain financially secure.

“Even when they are gone, their families still live on that. We, we are still working hard.”

The veteran actress noted that the lack of residual income has pushed many Nigerian actors to explore alternative platforms, particularly YouTube, where they can earn directly from their content.

“That’s why everyone is running to YouTube,” she said.

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