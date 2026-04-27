Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi dies after short illness

Solomon Akiyesi

Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi has died in his sleep after a brief illness, throwing the Nigerian film industry into mourning.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Mr. Yakub Abubakar, confirmed the development.

According to him, the actor’s daughter said Akiyesi complained of chest pain the night before his death and was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with an ulcer and given medication.

He returned home, went to sleep, but did not wake up the following morning.

“His wife tried to wake him around 4 a.m., but he did not respond,” the AGN president said.

He described the actor’s death as a major loss to the industry, adding that the guild is mourning with his family. His remains have been deposited in a morgue in Abuja, where he died.

Colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute, describing Akiyesi as a versatile actor whose performances left a lasting impression.

Actress Celestina Dovigalle described him as lively and full of energy, noting that he brought joy to every set.

Akiyesi was known for roles in films such as Desperate Ladies, Pretty Liars, Bridge of Contract, Heart of a Saint, Marry Who You Love (2016), Gen Z Wife (2024), and Accidentally Us (2025).

A native of Ososo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, he began his Nollywood career in the late 1990s and featured in over 100 films, earning recognition as both an actor and producer.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.