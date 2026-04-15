Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle loses newborn baby daughter

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has announced the heartbreaking loss of his newborn daughter, Omayinuwa Harriet.
In a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, Doyle revealed that the baby passed away on Saturday at about 4:15 p.m just a day after her birth.
“Omayinuwa visited us briefly at about 10:40 am on Friday, 10th April and returned to heaven on Saturday, 11th April at about 4:15 pm,” he wrote.
“Her stay was short, but it brought great joy with it. We would have wished for a longer stay, but alas, heaven thought otherwise.
“This much we know, though, God still rules in the affairs of men. Our faith in the goodness of God remains resolute regardless. Sibe’ sibe’ Oluwa n’be’. It is well with our soul,” he said.
The child was Doyle’s daughter with his third wife, Funmilayo.
The actor had earlier shared news of her birth
on Friday, noting that both mother and child were in good health at the time.
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