Anthony Woode draws industry praise after Sonia Uche’s endorsement

Actor Anthony Woode is receiving renewed attention within the Nigerian film industry after actress Sonia Uche publicly praised his performance in the movie Renewed.

In an Instagram post that quickly gained traction among fans and industry players, Sonia Uche described Woode as “one of the best male actors we have right now,” commending his portrayal of the character Monday as “controlled, emotional, and powerful.”

Her comments triggered a wave of reactions from fellow actors and viewers, many of whom praised Woode’s consistency and ability to bring depth and realism to his roles.

The growing attention around the actor comes amid Nollywood’s expanding global reach through streaming platforms. Anthony Woode has recently appeared in productions available to international audiences, including Summer, Everybody Loves Jenifa produced by Funke Akindele, and Kadara, all streaming on Prime Video.

His recent performances have contributed to a rising profile beyond Nigeria, as more African actors gain visibility through digital platforms and cross-border audiences.

The reaction to Sonia Uche’s post reflects a broader appreciation for actors whose performances resonate through subtlety and emotional range rather than social media hype alone.

As Nollywood continues to grow, actors like Anthony Woode are increasingly being recognised not only for screen presence, but also for the quality and consistency of their craft.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.